A major housing project could be taking root in Monticello’s proposed Pointes at Cedar project.
Baldur Real Estate is proposing to build a 200-unit multi-family development with the Pointes at Cedar project.
The real estate firm came to the Monticello City Council Monday, Nov. 22 seeking a Development Stage Planned Unit Development and Preliminary Plat.
The proposal calls for a two-building development called Monticello Lakes that would have 100 units in each building.
The residential units would sit on 10 acres of a 32-acre site on the southeast quadrant of the Pointes at Cedar project.
A community building with a pool is proposed for the Monticello Lakes development, as are “underground” parking which would be located on the first level of each building.
Recently, developers have added six 8-unit detached garages to the proposal, which would replace many surfacing parking spaces originally planned on the Monticello Lakes grounds.
The proposal moved forward to the City Council from the planning commission, which signed off on the development at its November meeting after originally tabling the matter in October.
A preliminary plat and rezoning reuest from B$ to Planned Unit Development were unanimously approved at the planning commission level. A development stage Planned Unit Development request passed on a 3-1 vote after one planning commission member expressed concerns about the architecture of the primary building, said Consulting Planner Steve Grittman.
City Council member Charlotte Gabler questioned if the project’s landscape plan would be updated to be more aesthetically pleasing to those using the pathways and other amenities within the Pointes at Cedar development.
A representative of the development said while many aspects of the project plans have been update to address city staff and planning commission concerns, the landscape plan has yet to be addressed.
Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said in regard to landscaping, that the City wants to see really nice landscaping at Monticello Lakes to finish off the project with a positive feel.
He would like to see created at not just Minnesota Lakes, but the Pointes at Cedar as a whole, a landscaping design that has a special feeling- something that is memorable to those who see it.
The project moved forward with the approval of two motions on 4-1 votes, with Council member Sam Murdoff dissenting.
Murdoff was not in favor of some of the aesthetics of the Monticello Lakes buildings and auxiliary structures.
The buildings should look nice and be the statement pieces of the project, Murdoff said, and he didn’t feel that was necessarily the case as the project is presently proposed.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
