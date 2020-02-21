Alan Tabor is a war hero.
But no one knows it.
The Marine Corps veteran spent five months in a POW camp.
He was beat. He was tortured. He was eventually left for dead.
“All I remember, it was a living hell,” says Alan Tabor.
After being honorably discharged and returning home to Minneapolis, the two-time Purple Heart recipient wanted nothing more than a place to call home.
He married. He purchased a home with money saved while serving in the Vietnam War.
He divorced after finding his wife in bed with another man.
He lost his house.
Alan Tabor remarried.
He drank. His extended family fought. He drank even more.
He saw life as he knew it crumble away.
And then, for about 25 years, Alan Tabor slipped away into a world of homeless, group homes and a life off the grid.
Not only was Alan Tabor lost as a man, he was lost in the so-called system.
His whereabouts? His family didn’t know. Most, he says, didn’t care.
That is, until his daughter Roberta Schumann located Alan Tabor after years of searching.
The plan was for Tabor to finally have a place to call home in Monticello. He was to move in Schumann’s Monticello home.
An illness thwarted those plans. Tabor never moved to Monticello. Instead, the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in St. Cloud will more than likely be where he spends his final days.
But in a way, Monticello will be a sense of home to Tabor. At the age of 71 he has just recently been accepted as a member of the Monticello VFW, Schumann said.
“My father has never had a place to call home, and he will die at the VA hospital in St Cloud,” Schumann said.
“But today Alan Rodney Tabor is a “resident” of the Monticello VFW,” she said.
*****
Alan Tabor’s life was changed by his experiences in the Vietnam War, and the post traumatic stress disorder that followed his five months in a POW camp.
For years, Tabor had flashbacks of those experiences that brought on violent rages that defined the next 50 years of his life.
“I’ll never forget the war. The killing. The things they did to me,” Tabor said.
Tabor’s brigade was under heavy fire in a firefight against an enemy line. The brigade appeared trapped, but Tabor played a role in freeing the men and getting them on the path to what they believed would be safety.
“I got my brigade out of there,” he said.
The five members of the brigade were headed towards a friendly camp.
“But we didn’t quite get there,” Tabor said.
The brigade was captured and taken to an enemy camp.
It was there that Alan Tabor’s life changed forever.
Five months in the camp destroyed the next five decades of the man’s life.
“They wanted information I knew nothing about,” Tabor said.
Those in the enemy camp asked question after question.
Question after question, Tabor had no answers.
“So they beat me. They broke my fingers,” Tabor said while looking at the disfigured bones that remain from those broken fingers.
“They also hit me with the back end of a rifle- an AK-47,” he said.
There were four other American soldiers with Tabor.
“They shot us and took off,” Tabor said.
“They assumed we were dead. Four others died. I wasn’t dead,” he said.
He was rescued when American troops came through the area.
*****
To the surprise of Roberta Schumann, there is nothing in Alan Tabor’s discharge papers stating that he was ever a POW.
It was also a surprise to those at the numerous veterans services offices that helped Schumann search for her father and obtain assistance he rightfully deserves, she said.
With their help, Alan Tabor is now receiving 100 percent disability from the VA.
With the help of the Wright County Veterans Affairs office, Alan Tabor was successful- at the age of 71- obtaining his Purple Heart medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, and an award for serving with the Marine rifle squad.
“I’m so thankful to those who have helped me through this time,” Roberta Schumann said. “I just wanted to remind people that it’s not about where you are but how you got there- and giving thanks to everyone who helped you along the way!”
