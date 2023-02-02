The Monticello Lions Club proved to me yet one more time how incredibly awesome they are as an organization and as a membership.  One of our widowed senior center participants needed some furniture moved from her old residence to her new residence 20 miles away.  I already had my husband on board using our truck and snowmobile trailer, but we needed more muscle.  A Lions Club member happened to peak in the senior center on Thursday and I asked him for some help for Saturday.  Literally within five minutes he had two more Lions Club members lined up.  We got the items moved and that took a big burden off the gal moving.  Thank you, Lion Bob, Lion Dave, and Lion Jim!!  The Monticello Lions Club is such an important entity, and we are all so fortunate that they care so much about the people in our community.  

Barns are a very important part of a farm and we are offering a presentation at our center that will tell that story.  Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will give his presentation, “Heart of the Farm, Barns of Minnesota,” at the center on Monday, February 13 at 10:30 a.m.  By attending, you can enjoy a rural journey exploring the greatest of all rural icons, the barn.  From the early days of statehood through the era of agribusiness, our barns tell a story.  This story will bring you back to the farm and explain the importance of our rural roots.  You are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.

