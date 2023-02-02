The Monticello Lions Club proved to me yet one more time how incredibly awesome they are as an organization and as a membership. One of our widowed senior center participants needed some furniture moved from her old residence to her new residence 20 miles away. I already had my husband on board using our truck and snowmobile trailer, but we needed more muscle. A Lions Club member happened to peak in the senior center on Thursday and I asked him for some help for Saturday. Literally within five minutes he had two more Lions Club members lined up. We got the items moved and that took a big burden off the gal moving. Thank you, Lion Bob, Lion Dave, and Lion Jim!! The Monticello Lions Club is such an important entity, and we are all so fortunate that they care so much about the people in our community.
Barns are a very important part of a farm and we are offering a presentation at our center that will tell that story. Professional photographer and historian Doug Ohman will give his presentation, “Heart of the Farm, Barns of Minnesota,” at the center on Monday, February 13 at 10:30 a.m. By attending, you can enjoy a rural journey exploring the greatest of all rural icons, the barn. From the early days of statehood through the era of agribusiness, our barns tell a story. This story will bring you back to the farm and explain the importance of our rural roots. You are asked to sign up in advance and can do so by calling us at 763-295-2000.
You can also call the senior center to make an appointment to get your taxes prepared. Low to moderate-income people of all ages can get their taxes prepared at the center free of charge on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from February 2 thru April 13. Be sure to bring with you to your appointment a copy of your last return, picture ID, Social Security card, W2’s, 1099’s, SSA-1099 forms and other income and/or tax documents for 2022 and rent receipts (CRP) for 2022 or property tax statements for 2022 and 2023. Be sure to organize your information before your appointment.
You can enjoy a fun filled day in St. Paul on Thursday, March 9 learning about all things Irish! A costumed tour guide will board the motor coach and take you on a tour around St Paul. You will learn the answers to many questions regarding who really laid out the streets of St. Paul, how the Irish immigrants influenced the city’s architecture, politics, religion, and more! Following the tour, you will have lunch at O’Malley’s Irish Pub in Woodbury. Your menu choices are: Homemade Shepherd’s Pie or Fish and Chips. Please indicate your menu choice at the time of registration. The cost is $85 per person and includes coach transportation, tour, and lunch. The bus departs the community center at 9:15 a.m. and returns at about 4:15 p.m. The deadline to register and pay is February 13.
We are offering another trip that you may want to go on. Take a trip back to 1973 with the Irish Catholic O’Shea family in the uproarious, “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” This boisterous and moving new memory play introduces us to young Linda, as she recalls a week she’ll never forget. Linda’s mother instructs her to tell her sister about the birds and the bees and things quickly snowball into a potential crisis after the conversation is overheard by the parish priest. Secrets are unintentionally revealed, and a quick-witted group of women realize what really matters as they work to protect their family reputation and each other. You can take in this wild and tender comedy at the Sidekick Theater on Thursday, April 20. The bus will depart the community center at 9:45 a.m. and returns at about 4:30 p.m. The trip fee of $75 includes coach transportation, show, lunch, and escort. Enjoy lunch prior to the show featuring creamy chicken breast, roasted red potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner rolls, assorted dessert, coffee, and hot tea.
There is no charge for people to come and get their blood pressure checked at the senior center. This service will be available on Tuesday, February 14 from 11 a.m. to noon. A nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will perform the screenings.
You also do not have to pay any fee to attend the senior center Book Club meetings. The Book Club meets next on Wednesday, February 8 at 9:30 a.m. They will be discussing the book, Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson. They will also pick up the next book the group will be reading. If you enjoy reading, I encourage you to check out the Book Club.
If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the center on Thursday, February 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Caregiving can be hard, and I encourage you caregivers to check this group out.
Our billiards team, the Cue Masters, will be hosting the Silver Snookers from Elk River for February’s Team Pool Tournament. It will be held on the 8th starting at 9 a.m. The winning team will earn the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck, Cue Masters!
Cheryl Thelen was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Ivar Kronbeck came in second place and Arlen Pocklington third. The last euchre tournament winner was Bob Thelen. There was a tie for second place between Alice Kantor and Robert Muckenhirn and Katie Sterriker had the next highest score. The monthly 500 tournament will take place on Wednesday, February 8 at 1 p.m. As with the cribbage and euchre tournaments, there is a $2 entry fee and prize money is paid to the winners. Just a reminder that you do not need to sign up in advance for any senior center card tournaments, which are open to people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age.
February 2nd is Groundhog Day. Will he see his shadow?
