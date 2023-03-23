The Gathering sculpture Monticello
Buy Now

“The Gathering,” a sculpture by Alan and Dr. Nicole Mary Milligan’s Milligan Studio, is installed in Monticello’s East Bridge Park on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 13.

 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello City Council accepted a $10,000 donation from the Monticello Lions Club as a contribution to a sculpture in East Bridge Park called, “The Gathering.”

“The Gathering” was created by the Milligan Studio LLC. and installed in East Bridge Park on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments