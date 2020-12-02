One of the greatest leaders in the history of the Monticello hospital has passed away.
Barbara Schwientek, the longtime CEO of the Monticello-Big Lake Hospital District died November 18 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul at the age of 74.
Schwientek’s rise through the ranks at the Monticello hospital was nothing short of awe-inspiring.
She began her Monticello career as a registered nurse in 1971 and immediately took the reigns as the hospital’s nursing administrator.
She would go on to serve as the Monticello Big Lake Hospital District’s chief operating officer, a position she held for 27 years before retiring in 2007.
Schwientek was also the director of the nursing home and oversaw the expansion and new construction of Monticello Big Lake Hospital & Clinics with the help of her colleague Dr. Donald Maus.
Dr. John Hering, MD, MBA, the current administrator and chief medical officer at CentraCare – Monticello, came to know Schwientek during her last six years with Monticello Big Lake Hospital District.
“Barb was the administrator of Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital District when I joined the Monticello Clinic as a family medicine physician in 2001,” Hering recalled.
“Barb had a vision for growth and was instrumental in transitioning our small-town rural hospital into one that was ready to grow with our community. She helped lay the foundation for the health care organization we are today.”
As community leaders, Monticello City Administrator Jeff O’Neill and Schwientek sat across the table from each other during many meeting concerning city-hospital business.
“She was a very strong leader who worked as hard as she could for the hospital district,” O’Neill recalled.
“She was determined and forthright- and I always enjoyed her approach,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill said Scwientek’s strength was her dedication to the hospital and the hospital district.
“Today, the hospital is strong and a major attribute of our community because of her,” O’Neill said. “She should be given credit for that.”
Barb Schwientek was a native of the Little Falls area. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls in 1963. Three years later she graduated from St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing- a respected 3-year nursing program that was part of Little Falls-based St. Gabriel’s Hospital.
Out of St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing, Schwientek worked as a registered nurse at Northern Pacific Hospital in St. Paul. It was one of seven hospitals originally established by the Northern Pacific Railroad for the care of railroad employees. It became Samaritan Hospital in 1971. The hospital has since been demolished.
Schwientek would go on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree at Metro State University in Minneapolis, and her Masters degree at St. Thomas University in St. Paul.
In 1971, she came to Monticello.
“She started as a nurse, recalled Dr. Donald Maus.
“I was impressed by her performance and recommended her when we needed someone to run the ICU,” Maus said.
And in 1980, when the hospital district’s leader left, Maus recommended Schwientek for the position of the Monticello Big Lake Hospital District’s chief operating officer.
“I had also become impressed with the way she had run the ICU,” he said.
Schwientek took the job and held it for 27 years.
“I thought she did a very good job,” Maus said.
“She didn’t grow up here, but she was very dedicated to Monticello,” he added.
The relationship between Maus and Schwientek was strong enough that Maus says he gave one of his rare retirement speeches when Schwientek retired in 2007.
“We were a pair,” Maus said. “When I needed something, I went to Barb and I think she felt the same way.”
That relationship, Maus believes, led to Monticello having quite a good hospital, albeit quite a small, rural hospital when it started out.
Barb Schwientek is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger; twin sister, Bonita (Robert) Gallus; and siblings Beverly (Randy) Melancon. Michael (Jane) Holzem, Ann (Ronald) Clark, Patrick (Debra) Holzem, and Susan Moe.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
