The Monticello American Legion is one of the most popular places in town when it comes to Friday fish frys in the weeks leading up to Easter.
But what happens when a pandemic virus shuts down the dining room and that Friday evening tradition?
That’s what Commander Randy MacLeod and the Monticello American Legion was faced with as the Legion pondered what to do with its inventory of fish.
The answer was a drive-thru Friday night fish fry.
“We didn’t know what the reception would be,” MacLeod said.
If three-block lines and a depleted inventory less than an hour and a half into the drive-up sale is any indication, the Legion fish fry was a great success.
So much so, MacLeod and the Legion team of eight volunteer workers are roaring and ready to go for another drive-thru fish fry, this time from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 3.
The $7.50 fish dinners are sold at cost, MacLeod said.
“This is something that we as the Legion are giving back to the community,” he said.
MacLeod said there is enough fish for 900 orders, this week.
But that wasn’t the case Friday, March 27 when 240 orders of fish were sold outside the Legion.
“We sold it all in an hour and 20 minutes,” MacLeod said.
The Legion commander knew early on Friday that the fish fry might pose a challenge.
The first customer was the Mississippi Shores senior community and its director Randy Spiers. Spiers purchased 24 orders to kick things off.
“The fish fry was supposed to start at 4 p.m., but cars were already lining up at 3:30,” MacLeod said.
“By about 3:50 we were getting the boxes filled and pushing them out the door,” he said.
By 4:15 p.m., cars were lined up about three blocks down the road, he said.
MacLeod realized early that the Legion’s supply of fish wasn’t going to meet its demand.
Knowing approximately how many orders of fish the Legion had on hand, MacLeod started walking down the street and counting off how many customer orders the Legion could fill.
When MacLeod hit the limit, he politely began turning people away.
“They were understanding and very nice about it,” MacLeod said. “They were very appreciative that we came and let them know, so they wouldn’t have to sit in line.”
MacLeod said he enjoyed conversing and meeting a lot of new people, as well.
In a perfect world, there will be no such conversations this week, and customers will not be turned away.
“Nine hundred orders of fish should do it,” MacLeod said.
MacLeod has also committed to serving beyond the 7 p.m. closing time if demand for the Legion’s fish remains high.
“We will keep going as long people keep coming,” MacLeod said.
The Legion owes it to its customers, he said.
“Their out-pouring of support has been fantasic,” MacLeod said.
