“Everyone seemed surprised.”
That was Rep. Kristi Pursell’s observation when a members of a legislative agriculture committee learned Thursday, March 16 of a tritiated water leak at the Monticello nuclear power plant.
Committee members were informed of the Monticello leak at the end of a March 16 session when a committee chair asked members to stay behind for a unscheduled briefing.
Pursell’s initial reaction?
“Wait, this was four months ago. Why are we just learning about it now?”
City of Monticello officials had the same reaction when they learned of the leak. So did people who live and work in the Monticello area.
Now almost two weeks after it was learned that Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency waited close to four months to share that the radioactive isotope tritium leaked from the Monticello nuclear power plant, concerns were still being raised about the transparency of the organizations’ reporting processes.
Xcel Energy discovered in November 2022 that about 400,000 gallons of water containing tritium had leaked from the Monticello plant. Xcel Energy reported the leak to state and federal authorities in late November, but word of the leak wasn’t made public until March 16. The delay in notification upset some local government officials and residents of the Monticello area.
In the name of transparency, Xcel Energy held informational open houses on Friday, March 24 and Monday, March 27. Chris Clark, Xcel Energy’s president for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, also held a Friday, March 28 press conference where he addressed the notification process.
“I think one of our lessons here is even though we followed the proper formal notifications, we have an opportunity to do a better job being transparent with our neighbors,” Clark said during the Friday, March 24 morning press conference. “That’s certainly a lesson we take from this.”
In a Monday, March 27 update to the Monticello City Council, John Marshall, Xcel Energy manager of community & local government relations, told the Council that Xcel Energy has work to do in building back the trust of the Monticello community.
State and local leaders last week agreed that more transparency is needed when it comes to events that could be perceived by the public as health risks that can threaten their well being.
Sen. Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) said in a prepared statement, “The tritium leak in Monticello is being actively monitored by our state agencies. The environmental system performed how it was designed to control the tritium release, and it’s been reported that the leak has not gone beyond Xcel’s facility. Xcel’s coordination with state and federal regulators lessens what can be done. I am actively working with my fellow legislations to gather additional information. I invite my constituents to contact my office with any questions they may have.”
Gov. Tim Walz addressed the issue during a Friday, March 24 media availability at the Milk Jam Creamery in Minneapolis.
“It shows the importance of making sure we get regulation, we get transparency. Minnesotans deserve to know,” Walz said.
He noted that the Thursday, March 23 announcement by Xcel Energy to shut the nuclear power plant down for repairs after new leaking issues were discovered was a step in the right direction.
“I think today was the expectation that Minnesotans have - a very quick notification that this happened and a very aggressive decision to shut the plant down for now.”
“I just want Minnesotans to know that our role with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and our agencies it to monitor and make sure there is no health risk - that still remains the case,” Walz said.
Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton), who represents the Big Lake area in the Minnesota Senate, is the ranking minority member on the Senate Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee.
“The coordination between Xcel, state and federal regulators, limits severely what can be done,” Mathews said in ensuring that the public receives proper notification of situations like the Monticello tritium leak.
The environmental system was triggered by a release and performed how it was designed to control the release, Mathews said.
“If anything, it’s a testament to the safety of nuclear and good regulation. But that is not a message well received,” Mathews said.
Pursell, the Northfield state representative who sits on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee, has authored a bill that would bring more citizen oversight to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency by reinstating a governor-appointed, eight-member MPCA oversight board that was abolished by the Minnesota Legislature in 2015.
Pursell, a former executive director of the non-profit Clean River Partners, finds what happened in Monticello deeply troublesome.
“Xcel, what they did by not sharing with the people who drink the water and breathe the air, is troubling,” Pursell said.
While Pursell acknowledges that Xcel Energy followed the law in regards to reporting the tritium leak back in November 2022, it’s that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency knew about the leak that piques her interest.
“What the MPCA did was not sufficient, she said.
“I see the MPCA’s duty to be advocating for the best interest of Minnesotans,” Pursell said.
That’s why she’s interested in how the MPCA responded to Xcel’s news of the leak.
“My hope is that the agency makes sure the residents of Minnesota are protected, not huge corporations,” Pursell said. “I don’t see that as too much to ask for.”
The City of Monticello didn’t learn about the extent of the water at the Monticello Plant until the end of February, according to Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart.
“Since then, we have been working with Xcel and state and federal regulating agencies to understand the scope of the event, remediation, and any community impact,” Hilgart said.
City officials were informed of the secondary leak quickly upon Xcel Energy learning of the leak, Hilgart said.
Xcel Energy also reported the secondary leak to the public in a timely manner through media press releases and on its company website.
