Starting the week of June 7, westbound I-94 lanes will shift to the eastbound side of I-94 between Hwy 25 in Monticello and Wright Co. Rd. 8 in Hasty. The lane shifts will take several days to complete and will be in place through October while crews reconstruct westbound I-94. Shoulders will be narrow. Lane widths will be reduced to 11 feet. I-94 will remain open to two lanes in both directions through the work zone.

I-94 lane closures from Hasty to Clearwater

Single lane closures on I-94 in both directions from Wright Co. Rd. 8 in Hasty to Hwy 24 in Clearwater will continue nightly through October.

