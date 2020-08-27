Adults and children of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Lake Maria State Park Scavenger Hunt from now until Sept. 7, either in person or virtually.
The scavenger hunt is a unique way to introduce people of all ages to Lake Maria, whether you are an adult, child, family, or even unable to get to the park in person, this program is designed for everybody.
The hunt can be done in person, at home, or virtually. Participants can visit the park itself, search for the hunt items in their own backyards or search the park itself.
The scavenger hunt is designed to get kids and families outside, preferably in a park or on a trail, as participants try to find all 14 items on the scavenger hunt sheet, which entails exploring areas they might not have before as well as in more detail. They must answer a question about each item. For example, if they are to spot a bird or mammal, they are asked, ‘What is it doing?’
Participants are also encouraged to snap photos of certain items and send them with their entry. For those who wish to participate, scavenger hunt forms and more information can be found online at www.parksandtrails.org/hunts
The hunt lasts until Sept. 7, when all entries are due. Two prize drawings will take place, one for a gift from the Friends of Lake Maria State Park and a grand prize from the Parks and Trails Council of MN. This event is sponsored by the Parks and Trails Council of Minnesota, as well as the Lake Maria Friends group.
