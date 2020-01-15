The Friends of Lake Maria will host its annual Winter Fun Day at Lake Maria State Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
A number of events are planned, including: a snowshoe basics class at 10 am, and a winter camping demonstration throughout the day.
Other outdoor activities include winter triathlon activities that could combine cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, winter hiking, winter Frisbee golf and nature bingo.
There will also be indoor kids activities including making bird feeders, animal tracks and Ranger Program activity books. Birding kits that include binoculars will be available at the trail center.
A free will donation lunch will be served at noon.
For more information contact Lake Maria State Park at 763-878-2325, or check our Facebook page at Friends of Lake Maria State Park.
All events are free, but a $7 vehicle park entrance fee will apply to those without an annual permit.
The park is located seven miles northwest of Monticello, 10 miles northeast of Annandale or 5 miles north of Maple Lake on Wright County 111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.