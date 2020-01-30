The Minnesota Department of Transportation is committed to making safety improvements to Highway 25 near the Kjellberg’s Mobile Home Park in Monticello.
That was the word from a January 23 community between mobile home park residents and officials from the City of Monticello and MnDOT.
While a safety concern for years, safety along Highway 25 near the park rose to new levels in the summer of 2019 when a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed Aug. 21 near the entrance to the park.
“This is a really high priority,” MnDOT Development Project Manager Claudia Dumont told the packed meeting room at the River City Extreme entertainment complex in Monticello.
However, there were times that the Kjellberg residents appeared to question DuMont’s sincerity as she discussed the local highway.
Residents suggested that there was a lack of action, or even concern, regarding Highway 25 improvements because the highway is near a mobile home park and not a residential development comprised of high-end homes.
The purpose of the meeting, according to Monticello Communications Director Rachel Leonard, was to allow City and MnDOT officials to hear the concerns that Kjellberg Park residents have when it comes to Highway 25.
The meeting was organized as a direct result of passionate Kjellberg community testimony during a Fall 2019 meeting of the Monticello City Council where Highway 25 concerns were first discussed before the City Council, Leonard said.
Angela Schumann, community development director for the City of Monticello, was well-spoken when she noted that there are challenges when it comes to Highway 25 traffic near Kjellbergs. But because City officials don’t live in the park, they can’t possibly understand those issues like a mobile home park resident does. Schumann noted that there is a lot City officials can learn from the people who reside in the park’s 372 homes.
Meeting attendees were positioned at round tables with large maps featuring Highway 25 near the mobile home park. Working in groups, attendees were asked to mark their concerns on the map with a goal of identifying traffic or other highway-related problems in which the City of Monticello and MnDOT could seek solutions.
This dialog worked well at first, but soon unrest set in throughout the room when some attendees appeared to be more interested in immediate solutions that sharing ideas that could held facilitate future improvements.
At times, voices were raised, and tempers flared.
But in the end, Leonard and Monticello City Administrator Jeff O’Neill were successful in facilitating a discussion that produced a number of concerns among Kjellberg residents.
Among those concerns were: a lack of lighting, the 60 mph speed limit near the park entrance, emergency vehicle access, lack of signage alerting drivers that they are approaching a residential community, and inadequate snow removal.
Other concerns were the length and width of turning lanes, concerns with motorcycles, lack of sidewalks south of the park towards County Road 106, the transition a driver must make when wanting to turn into the mobile home park, and MnDOT allegedly underestimating the cross traffic between the east and west sides of the mobile home park that is split in half by Highway 25.
The greatest concern among attendees might have been a U-turn south of the mobile home park that southbound drivers must use to cross over to the northbound lane. All traffic south of School Boulevard must use this U-turn to access the northbound lanes of Highway 25. Attendees noted that there isn’t enough space and time for vehicles to switch lanes and make the turn. Some noted that they are fearful of a rear-end crash during a driver’s transition to the U-turn, while others said drivers in the right lane of southbound Highway 25 are in danger of being sideswiped by larger vehicles in the left lane making wide turns to navigate the U-turn.
MnDOT’s DuMont chimed in regarding the traffic situation on Highway 25 near the park.
“MnDOT realizes its not working real well,” MnDOT’s development project manager said.
One topic brought up among attendees going off topic and suggesting solutions was the installation of a stop light at the entrance to the mobile home park. It was suggested that a stop light at the location would control speeds, allow for legal turns into the park, and increase overall safety in the area.
While City and MnDOT officials were compiling a list of concerns so a redevelopment plan can someday be catered to the area near the Kjellberg Mobile Home Park, DuMont made clear what cannot happen in the future.
“I apologize- and you won’t want to hear this- but it’s MnDOT policy not to install traffic lights at private roads,” DuMont said. The roads into the mobile home parks are private roads.
After more than two hours of discussion and information gathering, the City’s Rachel Leonard vowed to bring Kjellberg residents and other concerned citizens back to the table with City and MnDOT officials to continue the discussion and move towards viable solutions.
“We realize we can’t accomplish everything in one night,” Leonard said.
Leonard also noted that the input gathered from the Thursday, Jan. 23 meeting would be compiled into a summary document that would be given to officials from the City, MnDOT, Wright County and Monticello Township and used as a tool in determining the future of Highway 25 on the City’s south side.
