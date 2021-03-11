Kiffmeyer pushes for I-94 lane expansion; committee hears bill

A local lawmaker’s bill to expand Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville is progressing through the Minnesota Senate.
Senator Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) has authored a bill that would appropriate bonds to construct additional lanes of I-94 between the two Wright County cities.
Funding was nor provided for expansion for the segment of the interstate as part of the 31-mile Maple Grove to Clearwater project.
Kiffmeyer’s bill, SF 392, was heard Thursday, March 4 before the Senate transportation committee.
Kiffmeyer’s bill, co-authored by Sen. Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove) and Sen. Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo), calls for $60 million in bond proceeds from the State’s trunk highway fund to be appropriated to the project.
The appropriation would be used to fund the construction of a third lane of I-94 in both east and west directions between Highway 25 at Monticello and County Road 19 in Albertville.
The segment of I-94 from Albertville to Monticello, in its current state, creates so many problems on a daily basis,Kiffmeyer said.
From horrible traffic to terrible accidents, we need to invest in this critical infrastructure for the safety of Minnesotans, she said.
Kiffmeyer says she has been among the many lawmakers, highway engineers, and community leaders who have been working towards I-94 improvements for nearly a decade.
In 2012, when Kiffmeyer was elected to the Senate after eight years as Minnesota Secretary of State and two terms as a state representative, no funding existed for expanding the interstate, she said.
“There was nothing for I-94 in the State’s 25-year plan,” she said.
But that changed through the hard work of area stakeholders, including the I-94 West Coalition.
Hard work paid off with the approval of the Maple Grove to Clearwater project, as well funding for two separate projects between St. Michael and Albertville approved in 2013 and 2018 under the State’s Corridor’s of Commerce program.
With the Maple Grove to Albertville project and Monticello to Clearwater projects well underway, there is just a little bit left, Kiffmeyer said, referring to the unfunded portion of I-94 between Albertville and Monticello that includes the MnROAD pavement test sight.
“Interstate 94 is a critical connecting road for all Minnesotans that also provides workers getting to and from their jobs and home, public safety that heavily relies on Interstate 94, the national guard, commerce, freight, and so on. This is a highly trafficked road. There are thousands of cars that travel the interstate every day,” Kiffmeyer said of the local segment of I-94.
“We’ve got the bill in the hopper,” she said.
If a bonding bill is taken up this Session, SF 392 would go to Capital Investment for possible inclusion.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
