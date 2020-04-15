Organizers of Monticello’s Just Drive Day are going “virtual” during the April 2020 “Distracted Driving Awareness Month”
Due to COVID-19 and the shelter-at-home guidelines put in place by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Just Drive Day is taking on a different look on Saturday, April 25.
“April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and we encourage everyone to make the commitment to be a safe driver,” event organizers said.
They’re just asking that in this day and age of the coronavirus, committing to being a safer driver is done with a little distance.
“We’re asking families to walk, run or bike and then share your experience online,” said Amy LaValle of Just Drive, Inc.
LaVallee encourages people Just Drive Day participants to make a poster or use sidewalk chalk to send a safe driving message- and if you’re out walking, running or biking, wear orange clothing if you can.
When participants are done walking, running, or biking, they are asked to share photos of their experience on the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/justdriveday/ or on its Twitter page at http://twitter.com/justdriveday. Use the hashtag #JustDrive. They are also encouraged to wear orange- the official color of Just Drive Day.
“Spread the message,” Amy LaValle said.
For the past four years, Just Drive, Inc. has been raising awareness of the dangers of distracted driving through a walk through the Monticello community and a series of interactive displays in the parking lot of Monticello Middle School. Social Distancing requirements brought on by COVID-19 resulted in the annual community gathering to be canceled this year.
“The positive side to this,” LaVallee said, “is that now anyone from anywhere is able to participate!”
Almost 80 percent of all vehicle crashing are caused by distracted driving. Distraction is a factor in 58 percent of crashes involving teens. The odds of a crash increase 23 times when texting, as opposed to four times when intoxicated.
For more information on the event and about Just Drive, go online at http://www.justdriveday.org/
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
