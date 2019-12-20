Members of the pops section of Monticello High School’s Chamber Choir perform “Joy to the World” at the Monday, Dec. 16 meeting of the Monticello Rotary Club, held at the Best Western Plus Chelsea Hotel. The choir members sang four selections during their annual December visit to the Rotary Club.
