Is it time for new township hall in Monticello Township?
That’s the question that was raised Tuesday, March 10 at the Monticello Township annual meeting.
As the town hall approaches 50 years old, Township Chairman Brett Holker raised the question if anything should be done with the building, or the site at 8550 Edmonson Avenue NE.
“The Board would like insight in regards to maintaining this building. Should we be doing everything we can to get by, or should we start to plan for a replacement building,” Holker asked attendees of the annual meeting.
If the township does move in the direction of replacing a structurally failing town hall, do residents want the Board to look at a different site, or is it better to stay on the current site while tearing down the current structure and rebuilding, Holker asked.
When a half-hour discussion on the state of the town hall concluded, Monticello Township residents directed the township board to obtain an engineer’s estimate detailing what the fundamental issues are with the building and what its lifespan might be. The Board will also solicit some proposals for selling the property at 8550 Edmonson Avenue NE and compare that with the cost of buying land and building at a new location. Additionally, the Board will get an estimate on tearing down the existing township hall and rebuilding at its present location.
From a maintenance department standpoint, the current location is about as good as it can get because it is centrally located within the township, Holker said.
However, from a structure standpoint, the building lets in water under the perimeter of the building during a heavy rain or with the Spring snow melt.
It was also noted that the current township facilities do not meet federal requirements for handicapped accessibility.
The building also has components anchoring it to the foundation rusting away, leading some to believe that a storm with a strong wind could have a detrimental effect on the building’s ability to stand.
On a positive note, the roof of the township hall is in pretty good condition and building on the current site keeps the township from incurring expenses of land acquisition.
Township resident Jeff Young assembled data and presented it to township residents in the form of a handout.
“I want to talk about some of the things were should be looking at,” Young said.
Those things included long-range plans, costs, and timing.
Young also gathered information on all the township halls in Wright County and when they were built. Monticello Township has by far the oldest township hall in the county, according to data presented by Young.
He noted that the Monticello Township Hall does not meet any zoning requirements because it is the only town hall standing with the county that was built before zoning permits were required.
Consensus from township residents appeared to favor staying at 8550 Edmonson Avenue NE no matter what course the township takes in regards to its township hall.
That’s despite feelings that the property might someday soon be an “island” amongst itself as property surrounding the town hall continues to be annexed into the city of Monticello.
In other township news:
• Bob Idziorek and Shannon Bye were re-elected to the Monticello Township Board. They were both elected to 3-year terms.
• The levy was set at $775,000, the same amount that the levy was set at during the 2019 annual meeting last March.
• Steve Holker was selected to be the moderator for the annual meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.