Stellis Health
Internist Carla Schultz, MD, recently joined Stellis Health to care for adults ages 18 plus.
Stellis Health
Internist Carla Schultz, MD, recently joined Stellis Health to care for adults ages 18 plus.
In addition to routine check-ups and wellness visits, Dr. Schultz provides menopause treatment, weight loss medications, non-medication wellness (including lifestyle and herbal supplement recommendations), pre-operative physicals, and medication management. Dr. Schultz has found many patients are frustrated about changes to their bodies that are part of getting older including joint pains, metabolism changes, and memory problems.
Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Schultz has been a Faculty Physician in the Department of Internal Medicine and Director of Resident Primary Care Pathway at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) for the past six years. She also served as Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine during the same time. Named a Top Doctor by Minnesota Monthly in 2022, Dr. Schultz also received the Medical Staff Honors Award for Outstanding Contributions in Clinical Care at HCMC in 2021. Dr. Schultz completed her residency at HCMC where she served as Chief Resident. She attended medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed her bachelor’s degree in Biology Summa Cum Laude at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.
On a personal note, Dr. Schultz grew up in Minnesota and has a large extended family in the area. In her spare time she takes Spanish lessons via Skype with a teacher in Nicaragua and enjoys using small kitchen appliances to cook for her family. Together with her husband, two young children and yellow lab, they enjoy spending time outside at regional parks and on the North Shore. She is very involved in her local church, plays the piano and the bassoon, and enjoys hiking, biking, playing tennis, and cross country skiing. And, she jogs regularly, completing a few 5Ks each year for the health benefits.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Schultz, call 763.271.3800. To learn more, go to stellishealth.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.