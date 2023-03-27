There will be a new face and a familiar face on the Monticello Township Board when it convenes April 3.
Melissa Helget unseated incumbent Shannon Bye by seven votes in the March 14 Monticello Township election.
The soon-to-be newly seated Helget received 51 votes for the Supervisor B position. Bye received 44 votes.
Bob Idziorek returns to the board and the Supervisor A position after receiving 81 votes. Idziorek ran unopposed in the March 14 election.
Treasurer Nancy Fransen, who also ran unopposed, also received 81 votes in her bid to return as treasurer.
The three election winners will take their oaths of office on april 3. The April meeting of the Monticello Township Board will follow.
Following the closing of the polls on election night, Monticello Township held its annual township meeting.
It’s at this meeting that the annual township levy was approved.
Attendees held the line on a levy increase, approving a $775,000 levy for the 2024 tax year. The figure was the same amount approved last year, however, the allocation of fund appropriates changed- including the revenue fund being decreased by $35,000 and the fire fund increasing by $35,000.
Other business included an update on the town hall building and the setting of the annual township clean-up day for Saturday, May 6.
The township audit and a township financial report was also reviewed by meeting attendees.
The highlight of the annual meeting was a discussion regarding the construction of a new town hall.
A township building committee has been meeting and has recommended that the township look into the construction of a new building on the property where the current town hall is located. This building is recommended to be used as the site for township offices, board meetings, storage, and the site of township elections.
The current township building could eventually be used by the maintenance department.
One option for funding that has been discussed is using funds awarded to the township through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
