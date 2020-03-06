The senior center Birthday & Anniversary potluck dinner will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at noon and people are asked to bring a dish of food to share. March birthdays and anniversaries will be recognized this day. If this is your birthday or anniversary month and you plan to bring a cake or ice cream in addition to your potluck item, please let us know. Accordion player George Jundt will provide the entertainment at this dinner. Hope to see you on the 18th!
You can take a guided tour of the Vikings Museum, located next to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, on April 9. The museum has a 360-degree video theater, multiple interactive exhibits and hundreds of historical artifacts. Fans will learn insider details of the franchise throughout its 50+ year history. After the guided tour, take time to revisit exhibits of special interest to you and browse thru the Minnesota Vikings Locker Room Store. Lunch will be at Casper’s Cherokee Restaurant and includes a chicken entrée, tossed salad, baked potato with sour cream, rolls, beverage, and dessert. The last stop of the day will be at Abdullah’s Chocolate Store in Apple Valley to purchase candy and other gift items. The cost of $69 per person includes transportation, tours, lunch, and escort. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 5 p.m. Call the center at 763-295-2000 to sign up for this trip.
You can also call the center to sign up for another trip we have coming up to the St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake, WI on Monday, April 6. The bus will depart the community center at 8:30 a.m. and return at about 5:15 p.m. The bus ride is free.
You can get your blood pressure checked free of charge at our center on Tuesday, March 10. Staff from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be on hand from 12:30-1:30 p.m. to provide this free service. It can sure be beneficial to your health to come to the center on the 10th and get your blood pressure checked.
Come to the SilverSneakers Open House on Wednesday, March 11 from 12:30—1:30 p.m. in the Warehouse. Find out what’s available to SilverSneakers members, get a sneak peek at amenities and classes, learn more about the Monticello Community Center and its programs, meet the staff, take a tour, enjoy refreshments, and enter to win a giveaway.
Caregivers can meet at our center with others going thru similar experiences. The Caregiver Support Group will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. and caregivers of any age are welcome to attend. The group is facilitated by staff from Great River Faith in Action and provides both support and education. You can give me a call at 763-295-2000 for more information.
Our Monti Seniors Cue Masters billiards team will be heading to the Elk River Activity Center on Monday, March 9 to take on the Silver Snookers during the monthly team pool tournament. The games begin at 9:30 a.m. and the winning team will earn the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck, Cue Masters!
Cheryl Thelen was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament, with Ketzel Domke coming in second place and Roger Fricke third. The winner of last week’s euchre tournament was Denny Barthel. Sandy Schleif came in second place and Gordy Ramerth third.
Seven February Trivia Contest sheets that were turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Tim Erickson, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Lenore Johnson, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Pete Stupar. Pete’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the Dinner Program meal ticket. Stop by the center and pick up a March Trivia Contest sheet if you enjoy a challenge.
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, so be sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.
Activities the week of March 5-12:
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8 – 11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 7 a.m. Intermediate/Advanced Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. team pool tournament; 1 p.m. bridge; 4:30 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 12:30 p.m. blood pressure checks; 1 p.m. Hand & Foot; 2:15 p.m. line dancing
Wed. – 9 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Bible Study, bowling; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 12:30 p.m. SiverSneakers Open House; 1 p.m. 500, Caregiver Support Group
Thurs. – 7 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. tax assistance (by appt. only); 9 a.m. driver’s class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Dinner Menu the week of March 9:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – BBQ pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips
Thurs. – pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
