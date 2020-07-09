I-94 chase ends in four-vehicle crash

A 20-year-old Minneapolis man is facing criminal charges after attempting to enter multiple homes in Silver Creek Township following a June 28 high-speed pursuit on Interstate 94 in Wright County.
Eugene Birris of Minneapolis is facing felony and misdemeanor counts of fleeing an officer in a vehicle stemming from the June 26 incident that ended with a four-vehicle crash on I-94 near the Hasty exit.
The high-speed pursuit passed through Monticello on I-94 at speeds between 100 mph and 115 mph, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Attempts to stop the vehicle on I-94 at the Highway 25 exit at Monticello using the deployment of stop-sticks was unsuccessful due to the Birris vehicle’s high rate of speed, according to the State Patrol.
The incident began at about 9:30 p.m. on June 28 in Hennepin County when Birris passed a state trooper in the westbound lane of I-94 at 112 miles per hour, according to the State Patrol.
The trooper activated his squad car’s lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle into Wright County at speeds that reached 115 mph. Wright County deputies unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle using stop-sticks near the Highway 25 overpass.
As Birris approached mile marker 185 two miles east of the Hasty/Silver Creek exit, his older model Saturn SC2 allegedly rear-ended another westbound vehicle, sending both vehicles through the median and into the eastbound lanes of traffic, according to the State Patrol. The two vehicles hit two other vehicles in the eastbound lanes of I-94. This caused all four vehicles to leave the roadway, according to the State Patrol.
The pursing state trooper approached the Burris vehicle, which came to stop in a field. Birris had allegedly fled the scene on foot. Multiple law enforcement personnel, including a K-9 unit, arrived on scene to search for Birris, according to the State Patrol.
While the search for Birris was being conducted, the Wright County Dispatch Center began receiving multiple reports of a man attempting to enter residences in Silver Creek Township, according to court records.
Deputies responded to the area and located Birris. Birris was arrested and transported to the Wright County Jail.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.