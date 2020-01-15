2020 is going to be a big year when it comes to improvements on Interstate 94 through the Monticello area.
Monticello is the epicenter of a I-94 improvement project that is impacting the interstate highway from Maple Grove to Clearwater.
For the most part, work on the I-94 improvements has wrapped up for the winter months, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
However, those driving between Monticello and Clearwater as construction crews continue to work on shoulder improvements between Hwy 25 and Hwy 24, according to MnDOT. The agency cautions that intermittent shoulder closures will occur.
The work zone speed signs will remain in effect while crews complete the work, MnDOT officials stated.
Those driving on I-94 east of Monticello in January might notice some activity in the Albertville area where a new bridge is being constructed over Wright County Road 19 near the Albertville Outlet Mall.
Barriers near the County Road 19 bridge will remain in place over the winter and some adjustments may occur to accommodate winter construction on the bridge, according to MnDOT.
There is a lot of activity planned along the Maple Grove to Clearwater corridor come Spring.
Most noticeable might be the start of the replacement of the Highway 241 bridge at St. Michael. Roundabout construction will also take place at Highway 241 and O’Day Avenue in St. Michael- that’s the intersection where Kwik Trip, Speedway and the St. Michael Cinema are located.
Other notable spring projects include continued work on the replacement of the I-94 bridge over County Road 19 in Albertville, and the resurfacing and widening of I-94 through the 39-mile corridor from Maple Grove to Clearwater.
When completed in 2021, I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater will be home to more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement, according to MnDOT. In addition, a new interchange is being constructed near Dayton.
The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, and enhance economic vitality, MnDOT stated.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
