The City of Monticello is looking to replace a member of the city council.
Monticello City Council Member Brian Hudgins announced publicly during the Monday, Oct. 7 meeting of the Monticello City Council that he will be resigning from his position.
A district sales manager for American Honda Motors, Hudgins will be resigning from his position on the city council to take employment in Alabama.
His last city council meeting will be Monday, Oct. 11.
Hudgins joined the city council in February 2021 after being appointed to fill the seat vacated by the election of then-council member Lloyd Hilgart as mayor.
Sixteen people filed for the post, with Hudgins being named one of six finalists. Hudgins had also ran unsuccessfully for two open seats on the city council in the November 2020 city elections. Incumbent Jim Davidson and planning commission member Sam Murdoff were elected to those seats. Hudgins received the third highest number of votes in that election.
Prior to the Sept. 27 council meeting, the city council met in a special session to set a plan for replacing Hudgins on the council until the next city election in 14 months.
Because of the time involved in taking applications and interviewing potential city council candidates - and the fact that just 14 months remain on the city council term- members of the city council prefer not to go down that path.
The council members are also mindful of the fact that if they appoint someone to the council, it could be an unfair advantage come election time in November 2022 by creating a clearer path to an elected full term on the city council.
Instead, councilors prefer reaching out to someone with prior experience with city government who can come in and “pinch hit” for a year.
That includes someone who has been previously elected, who would have the support and confidence of the community because of previously being chosen at the polls to serve the community.
Plan B would be to appoint one of the five candidates from the pool of finalists interviewed in early 2021 for Hilgart’s former seat now filled by Hudgins
The goal of the city council is to have a new member in place by the time Hudgins leaves his post following the October 11 meeting of the Monticello City Council.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.