Freshly fried fish will be the tasty attraction when one of Monticello’s most popular community service events returns to Pinewood Elementary School Friday, March 6.
The Monticello Rotary Club is getting ready for its 43th annual fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The first Monticello Rotary Fish Fry was held on Feb. 24, 1978 at the Monticello Legion Club. Tickets were just $2, with children eating for $1.50.Each Rotarian was responsible for selling 20 tickets, a tradition that remains today.
There were 600 people served at that first Rotary Fish Fry. There are 800 to 900 people attending the fish fry 42 years later, estimates Pam Dane, chairperson of the 2020 Rotary fish fry.
Tickets are available at the Best Western Chelsea Hotel, Loch Jewelers and at the Monticello Times office. Tickets are also available from Monticello Rotarians or online at https://www.rotarytasteofthetown.com/fish-fry.html.
Adult tickets are $12 per person and children under age 12 are $6. Tickets are also available at the door. Proceeds directly benefit community service projects and high school graduate scholarships.
The Monticello Rotary Fish Fry meal includes fried fish, potatoes, salad, coffee, milk and water and plenty of desserts. The popular paddle game will feature numerous prizes.
Bring your change for the paddle game- which involves “adopting” a paddle (paint stick) with a number on it. If the number on your paddle is announced by an emcee, you are a prize winner.
The annual Rotary fish fry is far more than a meal or fundraiser for the Monticello Rotary Club, Dane explained.
“It’s really a community event,” Dane said.
“It’s a time with neighbors or friends you haven’t seen for a while. So many people come to this, and I really enjoy seeing people I maybe haven’t seen for a year or more,” Dane said.
Proceeds from the event directly benefit a large number of community service projects within Monticello, including the Monticello Rotary Youth Exchange Program, STRIVE program for Monticello High School students, the food shelf, Monticello High School Student of the Month program, Arion Awards, Scholarships for Monticello High School seniors, Otter Creek Park, MHS student participation in Camp Enterprise, the Backpack Food Program, Rotary’s Interact program for Monticello high school students,teen crash avoidance & car control classes, Toys for Tots, Dictionaries for third graders, Meals on Wheels, support of the natural playground at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park, Beds for Kids and Career Day at MHS.
For more club information, visit www.facebook.com/MonticelloRotary.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.