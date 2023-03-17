Do you need a little extra help around your house or apartment? The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow removal, etc. These services are available for residents in Monticello and a number of surrounding communities. Contact Kelly Weber, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. The HOME Program is available in our area thanks to Senior Community Services, the same non-profit agency that I have worked for the past 31 years.
We also owe our thanks to Senior Community Services for providing Caregiver Services at our center. If you are you a caregiver who would like to converse with someone who understands, Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard is here to help. You can contact her at 952-746-4028 or b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky is available for one-on one-caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the senior center. Please call her to set up a time. If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options. Caregiving is tough and you don’t have to go it alone.
Thanks to the Senior Law Project at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, we are able to offer free legal services to people age 60 and over on the fourth Monday each month. Assistance is provided for Social Security, family law matters, consumer issues, housing and nursing home issues, Medicare, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, and Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Please note that help is not provided for criminal matters, wills, estate planning, or real estate transactions. Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 soon to make an appointment for March 27.
We have a fun trip coming up in May that you might want to sign up for soon. Explore the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul with a very knowledgeable tour guide on Wednesday, May 10. The Wabasha Street Caves are the only remaining restored Gangster Era site. The caves are carved into the hillside in a long-abandoned mining venture from the 1800’s. Later the caves were a mushroom farm, and then developed as a Restaurant Casino and gangster hotspot during the 1930’s prohibition era. Prior to the tour, you will have lunch onsite. The menu will be The Italian Mobster Buffet: Caesar salad, beef lasagna, penne pasta bake with chicken alfredo, fresh green beans, garlic bread sticks, and assorted cookies, bars and coffee. The cost is $75 per person. The coach bus will depart the community center at 11:15 a.m. and return at about 3:45 p.m.
You should also sign up soon if you want to get tax assistance help at the center, as there are not a lot of appointment time slots remaining. Low to moderate-income people of all ages can get their taxes prepared at the center free of charge on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays thru April 13. Be sure to bring with you to your appointment a copy of your last return, picture ID, Social Security card, W2’s, 1099’s, SSA-1099 forms and other income and/or tax documents for 2022 and rent receipts (CRP) for 2022 or property tax statements for 2022 and 2023. It is important that people organize their information prior to their appointment.
I submitted the April newsletter to the publisher last week, so hopefully by the time you are reading this, printed copies will be available at the senior center. You can also access the monthly newsletters on the center’s website, monticelloseniorcenter.org or Facebook page.
Doug Przybilla was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Kathy Kronbeck came in second place and Gary Bimson third. Sharon Schreiner was this month’s 500 tournament winner. Monica Schreiner came in second place and Norm Olson third. The last euchre tournament winner was Harley Thompson. Deanna Cahill came in second place and Alice Halverson.
Spring officially begins on March 20th. Many of you know that my family and I are snowmobilers and really like the snow, but I have to say, I am ready for winter and the snow to come to an end! Welcome, Spring!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.