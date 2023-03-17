Do you need a little extra help around your house or apartment?  The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out.  Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow removal, etc.  These services are available for residents in Monticello and a number of surrounding communities.  Contact Kelly Weber, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information.  The HOME Program is available in our area thanks to Senior Community Services, the same non-profit agency that I have worked for the past 31 years.

We also owe our thanks to Senior Community Services for providing Caregiver Services at our center.  If you are you a caregiver who would like to converse with someone who understands,  Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard is here to help.  You can contact her at 952-746-4028 or b.allard@seniorcommunity.org   Becky is available for one-on one-caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the senior center.  Please call her to set up a time.  If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.  Caregiving is tough and you don’t have to go it alone.

Load comments