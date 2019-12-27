Wright County residents thinking about buying a home within the year are invited to attend a one day informative workshop designed to help them learn the basic steps to homeownership.
Wright County Community Action (WCCA) offers the homebuyer’s workshop (Home Stretch). A variety of topics in the home buying process will be cover in the workshop. Experienced area mortgage lenders, real estate agents, home inspectors and other housing professionals instruct the workshop. Class participants analyze their current situation to determine when is the right time for them to buy a home, learn new ways to budget and save for homeownership, what steps to take to become a homeowner, discuss how to obtain a mortgage loan, the purchase agreement, loan closing and review basic maintenance of their home.
Volunteer instructors for the workshop are professionals who work in the Wright County area.
Participants receive a certificate after completion of the workshop. The certificate may assist the participants with a requirement of specialized mortgages, down payment assistance or other programs that could make homeownership more affordable.
Home Stretch will be offered on January 11, 2020 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave NE, Monticello, MN 55362. To register, call (320) 963-6500, ext 238.
