34 people enjoyed a delicious lunch and bingo games at Ellison Park last Friday. It was sure a hot and humid day, but there was a beautiful breeze coming off the river and everyone seemed to have a good time. We hope you can join us for our next picnic. You can contact the senior center to reserve your place, 763-295-2000 for this August 13th event. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win cash prizes. The cost is just $6 per person, and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment.
There is an $18 charge to ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, September 13. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. Those going on this trip will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Call the center to sign up and please be prepared to give us your Treasure Island Casino card number. If you do not have one, we will gather other information from you when you sign up.
We will be sharing a bus with Elk River seniors when we visit the MN Landscape Arboretum on Tuesday, September 21. Enjoy a casual lunch when you arrive which features a sandwich, chips, fruit, cookie, and beverage. After lunch you may explore the gardens at your own pace and shop the gift store. The group will gather back together for a guided tram tour of the gardens and woodlands. After the tram tour you will have additional time to spend on the grounds. The bus will depart the community center at 9:15 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The cost is $78, and you need to sign up and pay by August 16.
There is no cost for people age 55+ to participate in the senior center Poker Walk. This fun event will take place on Thursday, August 12 at 10 a.m. People will walk the designated loop in the community center west parking lot 5 times and stop at the Poker Station each time to create a 5-card poker hand. Each person’s completed poker hand will be recorded, and they can enjoy a snack while we wait to see who gets a prize for the best hand. If walking that distance is an issue, no problem, you can still participate. Please sign up in advance, 763-295-2000.
Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on August 3 and 24 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. An additional day was added because of the high demand for this service in our area. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this very beneficial service, however no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
You do not have to pay to get your Property Tax forms completed at the senior center. People of all ages can give us a call to schedule an appointment to get this assistance, which will be offered on Thursday, August 5 in the morning. A limited number of appointments are available, so be sure to call us soon, 763-295-2000.
You do not have to sign up in advance to come to the senior center Book Club meeting on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. The group will discuss the book they read and pick up the new one. Mary Micke does an excellent job facilitating this group and we sure thank her for her volunteer efforts.
Becky Allard does a great job facilitating our Caregiver Support Group. Are you caring for a family member, friend, or neighbor? Are you helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out this group that will meet at the senior center on August 11 from 1:30-3 p.m. Becky provides specialized support and education, and this group is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend so we know whom to expect.
Last week’s cribbage tournament winner was Marlo Samuelson. Alice Kantor came in second place and there was a tie for third between Deb Ende and Jim Stewart. The last euchre tournament winner was Roger Harwarth, with Denny Barthel coming in second place and Harley Thompson third.
At their last meeting, the senior center Board of Directors made the decision to open the center on Saturdays from 8-11 a.m. starting August 7. Feel free to stop in for a cup of coffee, game of pool, work on the community puzzle, or just visit with friends. Please keep in mind that the office will not be open on Saturdays.
Sunday is National Friendship Day. I can tell you that many, many friendships have been formed by people coming to our senior center. I invite you to stop in and perhaps form a new friendship yourself.
Activities the week
of July 30-Aug. 6:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. cribbage tournament; 1 p.m. bridge, Movie Monday
Tues. – 9 a.m. Pickleball, Tech Support; 9:30 foot clinic (by appt. only); 10 a.m. Yahtzee; 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8:30 a.m. Property Tax assistance (by appt. only); 9 a.m. Pickleball, bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1; 11 a.m. bingo; noon dinner, HOME Program; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the
week of Aug. 2:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef and mixed vegetables, chicken wings, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – no dinner today
