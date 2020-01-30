Margaret Monhadt looks out her living room window and the emptiness associated with losing a parent doesn’t hurt so bad.
That’s because a beautiful life-sized snow angel is rising from the ground.
The majestic angel is white like the snow, but can show a cast of blue if the light hits it just right.
The angel’s hands are folded as if she’s praying. The sprig from a nearby pine tree is clutched in the angel’s hands.
For more than 20 years Margaret Monhadt has been building snow angels.
It began when her mother first fall ill. It continued after her mother passed away in 2007.
“As my kids got older, it was something I came out and did alone,” Margaret said.
It’s an annual winter ritual in which Margaret Monhadt finds inner peace.
And inner strength.
“I miss my Mom,” Margaret said.
Margaret Monhadt’s mom could have been an agel.
“I think of her as my Mom,” Margaret said of her snow angel.
“She’s coming back in the form of snow to visit,” she said.
“That’s why she’s lifelike,” Margaret said of the angel.
This year’s angel was crafted on a day with perfect snowfall, Margaret recalled.
“It was a beautiful snow that was crusty on top,” she said.
The snow led to a perfect snow angel.
As Margaret notes, she misses her Mom and her angels serve as a way for her to see her Mom again.
But the snow angels are never the same year after year, she said.
Some years they have different faces. Other years they have different wings.
One year the snow angel wore a crown. Another year she featured a wreath.
The one thing that does stay the same is the angel’s location.
“I always put her on the south side of the house because the pine trees protect her from the winter sun,” Margaret said.
Margaret Monhadt hasn’t always created snow agels from the snow.
When her two children were younger, she was adventurous in her creations.
Margaret, who has a love for sculpting who once took sculpting classes in college, was never short on creativity.
“One year when the kids were little, we made a snow dragon,” she said.
Another year, a Viking ship grew from the snow in the back yard. The ship, Margaret said, had a big dragon head and a tail coming out of it in the back.
Snowmen, forts, and igloos were also once found in the Monhadt back yard, Margaret said.
“There was even a time we built up a large pile of snow and made a big cave,” she said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
