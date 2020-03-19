Four people were injured- two critically- in a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday, March 15 on Interstate 94 near Monticello.
The crash, reported at about 3:30 p.m., sent four people to Twin Cities hospitals- two by medical helicopters.
At least one victim was ejected from the vehicle that crossed a median and rolled into an opposite lane on traffic east of Wright County Road 18 at mile marker 196.
The Minnesota State Patrol states that alcohol consumption was a factor in the Sunday afternoon crash.
According to the State Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV was traveling eastbound on I-94 when it crossed the median and rolled, coming to a stop in the westbound lanes of traffic.
The driver, 37-year-old Nathan Gibb of Monticello, was taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger, 35-year-old Juan Ramirez of Maple Grove, was also taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
That wasn’t the case of two women reported to be seriously injured in the ceash. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Passenger Hannah Nicole Gustafson, 18 of Granite Falls, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital.
Passenger Kayla Marie Hauwiller, 21 of Clearwater, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Parts of I-94 was closed into early Sunday evening.
Lifelink out of Princeton and Anoka, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.