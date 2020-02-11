The Monticello Times continues its tradition of being an award-winning newspaper.
From Monticello’s beautiful swans to colorful murals that grace the city’s downtown and newspaper headlines that draw attention to the top stories in Monticello and Big Lake, the Times brought home awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s “Better Newspaper Contest” that reflect the Monticello community.
The Monticello Times and Editor Jeff Hage received four awards during the Minnesota Newspaper Association 2019 Better Newspaper Contest awards ceremony.
The awards were handed out Jan. 30 at the 153rd annual MNA convention in Bloomington for the contest period September 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019.
The contest required newspapers to submit entries for various categories decided by the MNA. In all, over 4,000 entries were submitted by MNA member daily and weekly newspapers, which competed in about 45 categories comprised of awards to college students, professional journalists and news teams as a whole. This year’s contest entries were judged by newspaper professionals from the Hoosier State Press Association in Indiana.
Hage won a first-place award for best feature photo, second-place and third-place awards for arts and entertainment reporting. Hage’s headline writing also won the Monticello Times the third-place award in category of headline writing. All the awards were presented in the division for weekly papers with a circulation up to 1,500 copies.
Hage’s first-place feature photo entry featured feeding time at Monticello’s Swan Park on March 6, 2019, with Jim Lawrence, Jr. feeding the trumpeter swans.
Titled “Feedy Frenzy,” Judges wrote of the photo: “Excellent composition and moment of the grain being tossed to the swans.”
Hage’s winning arts and entertainment entries both featured stories on murals in downtown Monticello.
“Mr. Hage has proven himself a solid arts & entertainment reporter, or an excellent mural reporter,” judges wrote.
The second-place winner was a story on the mural by artist Limpio at the Live, Laugh, and Bloom floral shop. The third-place story featured the Allison Hunsley mural that is found on the corner of Highway 25 and Broadway Street near the Monticello Chamber of Commerce building.
In the headline-writing category, entrants were required to submit three complete newspapers for consideration- with dates chosen by the Minnesota Newspaper Association. The Times took third place, behind the Jackson County Pilot and the Tracy Area Headlight Herald. Judges wrote that the Monticello Times had notable headlines in “A lemonade stand with a bark- not a bite,” and “Deringer wins roller-coaster race for sheriff.”
The Monticello Times and its sister papers from Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota collected a total of 51 awards at the MNA awards banquet.
In December, the Times was honored by Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota at its company-sponsored awards ceremony.
The contest required APG-ECM newspapers to submit entries for various categories decided by the company’s editorial management team. In all, over 500 entries were submitted by APG-ECM reporters and newspapers.
Hage won awards for use of photography as a whole, best news photo, best columnist, and best education story. The Monticello Times won awards in the best special section category for its “Women in Business” section and in the “General Reporting” category.
