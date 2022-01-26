The Gustavus Wind Orchestra, conducted by Dr. James Patrick Miller, will make its second stop of its statewide tour at the Monticello High School Auditorium at 7:30 pm, Friday, January 28
The ensemble is launching its Minnesota tour, performing concerts in schools and churches throughout the state.
Admission is free, no ticket required. A freewill donation will be taken during the performance.
The Gustavus Wind Orchestra, founded in 1878, is the premiere and official touring wind ensemble of the Department of Music at Gustavus Adolphus College. Gustavus Wind Orchestra is the oldest touring ensemble at Gustavus and holds the distinguished honor of being the oldest touring collegiate band in the United States west of the Mississippi River. With traditions more than 135 years in the making, the Gustavus Wind Orchestra serves as a primary artistic center of excellence, service, justice, faith, and community at Gustavus.
Located in St. Peter, Minn., Gustavus Adolphus College is a private, coeducational, liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. More than one-third of all Gustavus students participate in the music program, with three choirs, two wind orchestras, two symphony orchestras, two jazz ensembles, and numerous chamber ensembles that total over 30 musical ensembles on campus.
Monticello High School is located at 5225 School Blvd, Monticello.
