MONTICELLO - A request from the Monticello Country Club to allow the construction of a permanent canopy over an existing patio will head to the Monticello City Council after approval by the Monticello Planning Commission.

The proposed canopy will be 1,600 square-feet and be attached to the existing club house. When built, it will be constructed of wood, shingles, stone, and metal. It will be used to host events at the golf course.The canopy replaces a temporary canopy that was damaged in a 2018 weather event. 

An amendment to the golf course’s existing conditional use permit was necessary for the construction of the canopy to proceed.

Under the terms of the permit issue, golf course staff will submit a plan for lighting plan with its application for a building permit and agree to do some limited landscaping around the enclosed patio.

Planning Commission Chair Sam Murdoff said prior to the vote on the measure, “It looks like a great project and a good addition.

Planning commission member Paul Konsor added before making the motion to grant the CUP, “It looks pretty simple, basic, and clear-cut.”

The measure passed 5-0. The question will now go before the Monticello City Council at its second meeting in May, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 26.

