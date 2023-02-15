glow fest polar bear

This giant polar bear was lit up while it made its way down Walnut Street in Monticello during last year’s lighted glow parade. A giant polar bear will be in West Bridge Park as part of Monticello Glowfest activities on Saturday, Feb. 25. 

 Jeff Hage

by Jeffrey Hage

MONTICELLO Times

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments