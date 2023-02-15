by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
Let there be light!
Walnut Street in Monticello will be lit up on Saturday, Feb. 25 with the return of a lighted parade.
The Monti Arts event, once known as MonticellGLO, returns as Monticello Glowfest as it gives new meaning to a lighted parade.
Glowfest will feature many lighted lanterns that will be paraded down Walnut Street, from the Monticello Community Center to West Bridge Park. The excitement begins at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the community center.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 and starts in the gymnasium of the Monticello Community Center, according to Sue Seeger of Monti Arts, the Monticello public arts initiative.
Glowfest’s parade route follows Walnut Street to Third Street West and then to Locust Street. The procession then turns on Locust Street and heads north to River Street and then east to West Bridge Park.
In West Bridge Park, one can celebrate everything that glows with bonfires, snacks from Mac’s Minis (mini donuts) and the park concession stand.
Also at the park will be a giant polar bear and a Star Man provided by artist Christopher Lutter-Gardella and his Big Animal Productions and ice art provided by Minneapolis-based artist Jennifer Shea Hedberg, who is know for exploring the magic and artistry of ice.
The event will end with a cardboard art sled rally over at East Bridge Park, Seeger said.
Area arts enthusiasts have been preparing for the glow parade for weeks now, Seeger said.
People have been meeting on Monday nights at the Monti Arts creative workshop on Broadway Street making lighted parade features.
“Among the things they have been creating are glowing fish, cat hat toppers and lanterns,” she said.
Because there is no school this Friday, Feb. 17, and Monday, Feb. 20, Seeger expects the creative juices to be flowing as students converge upon Monti Arts for even more creating.
Anyone is invited to join in at Monti Arts to help create, Seeger said. Monti Arts is providing lights this year through a grant from the Central Mn Arts Board.
Some city departments have hosted art times, where department staff have created features for the parade, Seeger noted. Some special guests will be in the parade with a giant lighted smallmouth bass, custom made head wear, a giant bird with flapping wings, and a giant lighted sun. The glow features are sure to be truly impressive, Seeger said.
Monticello Glowfest is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Central MN Arts Board. The grant was made possible through a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
