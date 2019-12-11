Foster White Jake Olinger 2019 Business of the Year
Jake Olinger, president of the Monticello-based Foster White Agency, addresses Chamber members after receiving the Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Business of the Year award on Friday, Dec. 6 at the annual Chamber banquet. To Olinger’s right is Foster White associate David Berning.

 

