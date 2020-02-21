On February 11, a room in the Monticello Great River Regional Library was the opposite of the silence one expects at a library.
Children chattered as they braided strips of T-shirts to make tug-of-war dog toys, shuffled through pictures of adoptable dogs and shook paint pens to decorate water bowls to donate to Homeward Bound Rescue, a local animal shelter.
Inspired by their own rescued dogs, the library staff contacted Homeward Bound Rescue for the event last year. Due to its success, they hosted it again this year, proving it to be a new fan-favorite.
Librarian Michele Forsman says that the library is always looking for events that are not only fun, but emphasize giving back to the community. This event not only teaches kids about the importance of the shelter, but how to come together.
Participants tapped into their creative sides to make handmade donations whether they have their own furry family member or not. Dawn Larson, who stumbled upon the event while taking her daughter to the library, saw the event as a perfect opportunity. Her family is unable to own a dog, but this allowed her dog-loving daughter to interact with dogs in an alternative way. Dawn enjoys events like these because they are inclusive to the community, describing them as a great way for her daughter to socialize and make friends.
Another participant, dog (and cat) lover Kaulin Dunning, says that his favorite part is getting to be creative and have fun. He decorated a dog bowl with a picture of Leo, his dad’s dog, who gets lots of treats. Kaulin, like others, was inspired to join in by his own love of furry friends.
Katie Adams of Homeward Bound Rescue says that the hands-on approach of events like these are important to educate children about the shelter. Their various monthly events draw the support of not only dog-loving kids, but adults, as well—they have gained many volunteers for events and have even inspired people to learn more about spaying and neutering. “We encourage anyone who needs our help to contact us,” Katie said.
The shelter dogs are mostly unclaimed strays and dogs taken from the pound, but they are in great hands thanks to dedicated helpers like Kiera and Kaydence Adams, who work with their family at the shelter and want to continue to work with animals when they grow up. They spend time at their grandma’s house, feeding and walking the adoptable dogs, and sometimes even helping at pet adoptions. Kiera says she loves learning everything she can about dogs, and Kaydence would like to be able to foster and keep dogs of her own someday.
As the event drew to a close, Stella Wilaby shared a message for the community. She wants people to know that animal shelters work hard to help animals find their forever homes, and that it’s very important to give back to them. When the community unites for this event, the support carries forth long after it ends.
