Obviously, no one likes to get sick, so I want to mention one more time a service we are providing at our center that may keep you healthier this winter. We will be offering influenza vaccines on Friday, October 1 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Both the standard and high dose shots will be available. Health insurance companies, including Medicare, will be billed for this service. Be sure to bring your current insurance card with you and appointments are not required. Please also bring a mask, as they are required while you receive your shot.
Fall is here and the leaves are going to start to turn beautiful colors, and then they fall. Do you need help with raking? Do you need help with other projects around your home/apartment? The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, yardwork, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information.
Another service the HOME Program provides is technical support. Do you need help with your smartphone, tablet, computer, or TV system? Mary, a very tech-savvy volunteer, comes to our center on Tuesday mornings to help people with technology issues. If you would like to meet with her, you can call us at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment and there is no charge. Be sure to bring your equipment with you to your appointment. Mary can also connect with you over the phone. In home help is also available for a small fee.
Appointments are also required if you want to get your toenails cut at the center. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on October 5 and 26 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. An additional day was added because of the high demand for this service in our area. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this service.
There is no charge for you to get your blood pressure checked at our center. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will provide this valuable service on Tuesday, October 12 from 11 a.m. to noon. You do not need to make an appointment, just come on over.
If you like to read, come on over and check out the senior center Book Club. The Book Club meets monthly to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. The group will meet on Wednesday, October 13 at 9:30 a.m. and is facilitated by a retired teacher.
October 4 is the date of the next casino trip. You can ride the coach bus to Treasure Island Casino on the 4th and the bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $18 charge for the trip and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon. Please keep in mind that at this time, masks are required while in the casino.
If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, be sure to check out the Caregiver Support Group that will meet at the center on Wednesday, October 13 from 1:30-3 p.m. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Please call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend.
You can also call us if you are caring for someone with memory loss and want to come to the very enjoyable Memory Café. A Memory Café experience is a safe and comfortable event where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate in a creative activity while socializing with others. Each month features a fun project. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on October 20. Please contact the senior center to register or for more information. Funding for this program is supported, in part, by Hennepin County, Title III Grants from Trellis and CMCOA, and a Dementia Grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging.
Marv Kuechle was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Bernice Nathe earned second place honors and Robert Thelen third. The last euchre tournament winner was Katie Sterriker, with Alice Halvorson coming in second place and Robert Thelen third.
Activities the week of Oct. 1-8:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. flu shots; 10 a.m. women’s pool; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9:30 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, 10:30 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of October 4:
Tues. – chicken chow mein, cream cheese wonton, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – liver & onions, baked potato, green beans, dinner roll
Thurs. – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – open faced hot beef sandwich, potatoes, green beans, dinner roll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.