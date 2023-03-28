The powering down of the Monticello nuclear power plant has resulted in a fish-kill in the Mississippi River, according to Xcel Energy and state officials.
The fish didn’t die because of any tritium leaking into the river, but rather a decrease in river temperature due to the powering down of the plant, Xcel Energy officials said Monday, March 28.
Fish are cold-blooded, vertebrate animals that require heat to fuel their metabolism, Pat Rivers, deputy director of the Minnesota DNR’s Department of Fish & Wildlife, told the Monticello Times.
Fish need to adjust to a change in temperature over time, and in the case of the fish at the outflow of the nuclear power plant, fish were not able to adjust to changes brought on by the powering down of the plant, Rivers said.
“At the outflow of the plant, time was too short. This is truly about water temps,” Rivers said.
The fish simply didn’t have a change to find warmer water, because there wasn’t any,” he said.
The death of fish near the nuclear power plant has nothing to do with tritium in the water, Xcel Energy and state officials said on Monday, March 28.
Xcel Energy and DNR officials expected a fish kill with the powering down of the plant, Rivers said.
It’s a phenomenon that has been seen with the plant shutdowns for outages, as well.
“We have had reports of kills during outages,” Rivers said.
As of the afternoon of Tuesday, March 28, 230 fish had died, Xcel communications specialist Lacey Nygard told the Monticello Times.
Affected fish include bass, channel catfish, common carp, and one or more species of sucker fish, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The DNR’s Rivers said the Mississippi River has a very healthy and vibrant fish population.
“While unfortunate, the loss of 230 fish is not a concern to us regarding the fish ecosystem,” Rivers added.
In Minnesota, Xcel Energy’s nuclear and thermal plants use a process called once-through cooling, Xcel Energy officials stated.
“This process continuously draws water from nearby rivers for cooling steam and equipment and then returns the water. When a plant is running, it warms the water in the nearby river, keeping fish active. When a plant is taken offline, the river cools down. Fish are affected by the change in water temperature,” Xcel Energy officials stated.
The fish kill is unfortunate but not unexpected given the significant temperature change that can occur when warm water from the plant stops flowing to the river during a shut down in operations, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
On Friday, March 24, Xcel Energy began a temporary shutdown of the Monticello plant to address a second leak of water containing tritium into groundwater at the facility. The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are monitoring samples taken from groundwater wells and have no evidence that the tritium has reached the Mississippi River or contaminated drinking water sources, the agencies stated.
