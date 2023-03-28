The powering down of the Monticello nuclear power plant has resulted in a fish-kill in the Mississippi River, according to Xcel Energy and state officials.

The fish didn’t die because of any tritium leaking into the river, but rather a decrease in river temperature due to the powering down of the plant, Xcel Energy officials said Monday, March 28.

