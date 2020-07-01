An incendiary device was thrown through the front window of a Monticello home, causing a fire inside the residence.
While no one was home at the Cardinal Hills neighborhood residence in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 23, a notification from a in-home fire alarm alerted the homeowner of the incident, accvording to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Fire Department was called to the 5300 block of Mallard Lane at about 3 a.m. on June 23 on a report of a residential fire.
Authorities found an area in the home in which a fire had been burning. However, there was no active fire at the time sheriff’s office and fire department personnel arrived on scene, sheriff’s office officials stated.
Deputies also located evidence within the home that appears to be consistent with a device intended to start the fire.
That device appeared to have been thrown through a window of the home, sheriff’s office officials stated.
The homeowner later provided deputies with home video that appears to show a suspect throwing the device towards the home just prior to the reported fire.
No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-1162
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
