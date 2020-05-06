Two F-16 "Fighting Falcon" aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth flew over CentraCare Health- Monticello and Stellis Health at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6 to honor medical personnel working on the front line of efforts related to the coronavirus.
Hundreds of people watched from the ground at CentraCare Health- Monticello, Monticello Middle School and Ellison Park. Crowds were so large that the Wright County Sheriff's Office was providing traffic control at the local hospital and clinics.
The Minnesota National Guard conducted statewide flyovers in recognition of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
“As part of a nationwide Air Force initiative, the Minnesota Air National Guard will fly overbcommunities throughout the state,” said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. “These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic. This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice.”
In addition to flying over Monticello, the May 6 flight path included flyovers near local medical facilities in Brainerd, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Little Falls, Minneapolis, Hastings, Robbinsdale, Rochester, Saint Cloud, Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Stillwater, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury.
“Our Guardsmen live and work in these cities. The Minnesota National Guard has units and facilities in 58 communities throughout the state. They have always supported us, this is a small way we can show that we support them too,” said Colonel Christopher Blomquist, commander of the 148th Fighter Wing unit.
