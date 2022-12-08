We held the Coffee Party at the center last week. Thanks go out to everyone who has already brought in a can of regular or decaf coffee. Our goal is to exceed 120 cans of coffee and donations made any time in December will be counted in the total. This coffee drive saves the center a sizable amount of money, so please consider donating a can.
Come to the senior center and explore the history of many of the state’s oldest churches along with award winning photographer and author Doug Ohman. Through Doug’s photos and stories, you will “meet” many of the people that he has visited with in his quest of photographing these community treasures. Doug will add to the program by including some Christmas traditions and stories. Doug will give this interesting presentation on Monday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m. People are asked to sign up if they plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
We also ask that you sign up in advance if you plan to attend another interesting program at the center. If you are thinking of “cutting the cord” on your cable or satellite service or wonder what everyone is talking about when they say, “Streaming TV,” I encourage you to attend this presentation. HOME Program Coordinator Joe Kaul will facilitate this class at our center on Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m. and there is no charge to attend. Discussion will take place about Smart TV’s, Streaming TV services, cutting the cord, and other entertainment options that you may already have access to or want to explore.
If you are a caregiver, I encourage you to explore a social event we have coming up called, “Memory Café.” The Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. The December 21st meeting will be held at the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-497-8900.
Make an appointment to come to the center on Monday, December 19 if you want to meet with staff from the Senior Law Project. This free service is provided for people age 60+ and help can be found for Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Please note that help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning.
People do not need to sign up in advance to come to the senior center Book Club meeting. The Book Club meets monthly, and the next session will be held on Wednesday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m. They will be discussing the book, Less, by Andrew Sean Greer. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading.
You also do not have to sign up in advance to come to the senior center and get your blood pressure checked. This free service will be offered on Tuesday, December 13 between 11 a.m. and noon by a nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community.
Our Monti Senior Cue Masters billiards team will be hosting the Silver Snookers from Elk River for the team pool tournament on Wednesday, December 14. Tournament play begins at 9 a.m. and the winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck, Cue Masters!
Ivar Kronbeck was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Loren Heckman came in second place and there was a tie for third between Arlen Pocklington and Marlo Samuelson. The last euchre tournament winner was Mary Ann Lidberg. Roger Harwarth and Robert Thelen were tied for second place and Bill Fair and Katie Sterriker tied for third.
We had the drawing last week for the Santa and Mrs. Claus figures. The lucky winner was Cheryl Harris. Thank you everyone who purchased tickets and supported our center.
