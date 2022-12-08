We held the Coffee Party at the center last week.  Thanks go out to everyone who has already brought in a can of regular or decaf coffee.  Our goal is to exceed 120 cans of coffee and donations made any time in December will be counted in the total.  This coffee drive saves the center a sizable amount of money, so please consider donating a can.

Come to the senior center and explore the history of many of the state’s oldest churches along with award winning photographer and author Doug Ohman.  Through Doug’s photos and stories, you will “meet” many of the people that he has visited with in his quest of photographing these community treasures.  Doug will add to the program by including some Christmas traditions and      stories.  Doug will give this interesting presentation on Monday, December 19 at 10:30 a.m.  People are asked to sign up if they plan to attend, 763-295-2000.

