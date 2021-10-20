This is my last chance to give our breakfast fundraiser a plug… Please come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, October 24. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $7 in advance ($8 at the door) for people age 13+, $4 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free.
Want to find out if you can save some money? Come to the senior center on Wednesday, October 27 at 10 a.m. to learn about two of the Public Utilities Commission’s telephone and Internet assistance programs, TAP and Lifeline. You will find out about the benefits these income-based programs can offer, learn how to sign up, and have the opportunity to ask questions! Please contact the center if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000.
You can also contact us if you wish to go on a very enjoyable trip we are offering. We are sharing a coach bus with seniors from Elk River on December 16 for a fun filled trip to learn more about the culture of Sweden and Scandinavia. First stop will be at Ingebretsen’s Scandinavian Center where you can shop. The store is dedicated to Scandinavian products. The final stop will be at the American Swedish Institute. Upon arrival you may spend time in the Bokhandel Gift Shop before lunch. The lunch menu will be a Smorgasbord buffet featuring cucumber dill salad, beet salad, rye bread and butter, mashed potatoes, Swedish meatballs, lingonberries, Chef’s Choice Swedish dessert, coffee, and water. Following lunch, you will have a guided tour of The Turnblad Mansion which is decorated for the holiday season. The cost is $78 per person. The bus will depart the community center at 8 a.m. and return at about 3:30 p.m.
There are still seats available on the bus to head to Treasure Island Casino on Monday, November 1. The bus departs the community center at 8:30 a.m. and returns at about 3:45 p.m. There is an $18 charge for each trip and those going will receive $15 on their casino card and a $3 off food coupon.
There is no charge to come and watch movies on Mondays at 1 p.m. The movies are shown on the community center big screen and fresh popcorn is served. The movie may be a new release or a fun classic. You can call the senior center on Monday mornings to find out which movie will be played that day.
There is also no charge to meet with Renee from Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid. This free service will next be provided at our center on October 25. This program can help seniors with Social Security, family law matters, consumer and housing issues, Medicare, nursing home issues, Power of Attorney and Health Care Directives, Medical Assistance and other public benefits programs. Help cannot be provided for wills, criminal matters, real estate transactions, or estate planning. Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to make an appointment.
Four card tournaments took place at our senior center last week. Loren Heckmann won the cribbage tournament, with Alice Kantor coming in second place and Bill Lansing third. The bridge tournament winner was Dave Risch. Mary Prasch earned second place honors and Ray Prasch third. Gwen Chamberlain was the 500 tournament winner. Dale Chamberlain came in second place and Dale Sieg third. The last euchre winner was Denny Barthel, with Dale Chamberlain coming in second place and Alice Kantor third
I do want to mention that the senior center Board of Directors made the decision to not host a Veterans Day dinner this year. We felt that given the number of people that generally attend, we could not possibly space people out enough to make it safer for everyone given the current COVID conditions.
There is an opportunity for you to hear some patriotic songs on Veterans Day, however. We will hold our regular Dinner Program meal on November 11 and our senior center choir, the River City Ramblers, will sing several patriotic classics during the noon dinner. You can sign up to join us for the $4 spaghetti meal or you can just come and listen.
Hope to see you at the breakfast!
Activities the week of Oct. 22-29:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Sun. – 8 a.m. – noon breakfast fundraiser
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament, Legal Aid (by appt. only); 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. foot clinic (by appt. only), Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. Telephone Assistance Programs session; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. defensive driving class; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver 1:1, 10:30 a.m. bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool; noon Halloween dinner & party; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of October 25:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – spaghetti, meatballs, dinner salad, breadstick
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – shepards pie, garden salad, dinner roll, Halloween dessert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.