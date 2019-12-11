Erika Fisher ambassador of the year

Erika Fisher, left, and Marcy Anderson

Monticello Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations go out to Erika Fisher, left, who was named the 2019 Ambassador of the Year by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry during the Chamber’s annual banquet, held Friday, Dec. 6 at the Monticello Community Center. It was also announced that Fisher will serve as the chairperson of the Monticello Ambassadors. Fisher is the owner of Bliss Salon in Monticello. Fisher is pictured with Chamber Director Marcy Anderson.

 

