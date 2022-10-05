by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
We would like to invite you to come to the senior center for a scary good time on Monday, October 31. Halloween bingo games will be played starting at 1 p.m. and prizes will be given to the winners. When the games are done, you can enjoy some tasty pie. There is no charge to attend, and you are asked to sign up in advance, 763-295-2000, so we know how many people to plan for. Come in costume if you wish.
We thought it was quite appropriate to schedule historian Doug Ohman’s presentation about cemeteries of Minnesota close to Halloween! You can walk along with historian Doug as he shares photographs of cemeteries and uncovers stories of the forgotten. Learn where the only Revolutionary War soldier to die in Minnesota is buried. Learn the difference between a cemetery and a graveyard and much more. Doug will give this presentation, using his fascinating photographs, at the center on Monday, October 24 at 10:30 a.m. Please sign up if you plan to attend.
Please come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, October 23. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes and toppings, ham, sausage, donuts, milk, juice, and coffee and will take place in the Monticello Community Center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. We want to give you a heads up that due to the egg shortage Sunny Fresh does not have bagged eggs, so scrambled eggs will not be served. The cost is $8 in advance ($9 at the door) for people age 13+, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. Volunteers are still needed for the 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon shifts. If can help, please call us at 763-295-2000.
You can also give us a call if you want to sign up for a class where you will learn more about iPads. HOME Program coordinator Joe Kaul will walk you through the fundamental use of an iPad and more, and HOME Program volunteers will be on hand to help you with individual questions. You do not have to own an iPad or be a current HOME Program participant to join this class. You will be provided with an iPad during the class, or you can bring your own if you have one. The class will be held on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. Space is limited, so sign up soon. There is no charge for people to attend this session at our center.
There is also no charge for caregivers and their loved ones to attend the Memory Cafes. The Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others. The café experience is free, and all the supplies are provided for you. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, October 19 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. If you wish to participate in person at the Crow River Senior Center, call 763-497-8900. If you wish to participate at the Monticello Senior Center via Zoom, call 763-295-2000.
If you like to read, consider checking out the senior center Book Club. This group will meet on Wednesday, October 12 at 9:30 a.m. and will be discussing Kill Shot by Vince Flynn. You can also pick up the next book the group will be reading.
If you are caring for someone either close or from afar, please consider attending the Caregiver Support Group that meets at the center on the 2nd Thursday of each month, October 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This group is facilitated by Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard, provides specialized support and education, and is intended for nonprofessional caregivers.
Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will be checking blood pressures at our center on Tuesday, October 11. You can stop by between 11 a.m. and noon to get yours checked. There is no charge and you do not have to sign up in advance.
Our Monti Senior Cue Masters will be hosting the Silver Snookers from Elk River for the monthly Team Pool Tournament on Wednesday, October 12 starting at 9 a.m. The winning team earns the right to hang the traveling plaque in their center for the next month. Good luck Cue Masters!
Earl Austad was the last cribbage tournament winner. Deb Ende came in second place and Marv Kuechle third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Cheryl Thelen. There was a tie for second place between Jerry Bistodeau and Dale Chamberlin and Jim Stewart came in third.
Six September Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Karen Hanson, Alice Kantor, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, and Arlen Pocklington. Karen’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by the center to pick up an October Trivia Contest sheet.
Have a fantastic week!
Activities the week of Oct. 7-14:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 8:30 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – center open 8-noon
Mon. – 8 a.m. Pickleball, ceramics; 8:30 a.m. casino trip; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 1 p.m. bridge; 4 p.m. Board of Directors meeting
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 8:30 a.m. Tech support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; 11 a.m. blood pressure checks; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 9 a.m. team pool tournament; 9:15 a.m. orchard trip; 9:30 a.m. Book Club; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500 tournament
Thurs. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. bike group; 10:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group, bingo; noon dinner; 1 p.m. bridge
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 8:30 a.m. Pickleball; 10 a.m. Women’s Pool, iPad class; noon dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Dinner Menu the week of October 10:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – teriyaki chicken, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – spaghetti, lettuce salad, bread stick
Thurs. – turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll
Fri. – tater tot hotdish, dinner roll
