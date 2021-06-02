Good news for people who need help with toenail cutting! Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Wednesday, June 23 to provide this service for people age 60+. You do need to call Shelley at 763-238-7465 to schedule an appointment. There is a $15 charge for this service. It is great to have this foot clinic available at our center again.
It is also great that we can utilize the wonderful accommodations at Ellison Park for our summer picnic events. The May picnic was well attended and enjoyed by all. The next picnic will take place on Friday, June 25 at noon and you can contact the center to reserve your place. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes. The cost is just $6 per person and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment. Space is limited, so sign up soon.
Ellison Park will be a great place to be to watch the Riverfest Duck Race in July. As an organization, we were asked to help with duck adoptions as a way to raise money to help fund this wonderful Monticello event. We committed to fill the time slots at Hi-Way Liquors on Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25 from noon to 8 p.m. each day. If you can volunteer for a two-hour time slot, please call the center at 763-295-2000. Thank you.
We have two Tasty Tuesday events scheduled yet this month. The meals are held in the community center Mississippi Room and are served from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Please sign up at the senior center at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. Here is the upcoming menu: June 22 – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll (catered by Russell’s on the Lake); June 29 – sloppy jo, potato salad, chips. If you enjoy a good meal, you won’t want to miss our Tasty Tuesdays!
Want to learn some tips for communicating with people who have dementia? You can become a Dementia Friend by attending an in person one hour session at the center. You can learn a lot!
This program will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The presenters are Becky Allard, LSW and Bob Anderson, MSW, LISW. Please contact the senior center in advance to register.
This service is supported, in part, by Hennepin County, municipalities, Title III grants from Trellis and CMCOA, a Dementia Grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging, and a Live Well at Home grant from Minnesota Department of Human Services.
A Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable event where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate in a creative activity while socializing with others. Each month features a fun project. The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. on June 16. Please contact the senior center to register or for more information. If you’re unable to attend in person, you can join in virtually from your home. Funding for this program is thru a Minnesota Board on Aging Dementia Grant.
One way to participate in events virtually is thru Zoom. Want to learn more about Zoom? Joe Kaul of our HOME Program/Tech Support will guide you through an informative hour while you are in the comfort of your own home. He will discuss the basics and answer any questions that you might have. Visit our website and get the link on the activities calendar or send an email to me, pam.loidolt@ci.monticello.mn.us and I will email you the link. This session will be held on June 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Becky Allard helps with another service at our center – she facilitates our Caregiver Support Group. Are you caring for a family member, friend, or neighbor? Are you helping to care for a loved one from afar? If so, be sure to check out this group that will meet at the senior center on June 9 from 1:30-3 p.m. Becky provides specialized support and education, and this group is intended for nonprofessional caregivers. Call the center at 763-295-2000 if you plan to attend so we know whom to expect.
June 9 is also the day that the senior center Book Club will get together, and the meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. They will discuss the book they read, “Neither Wolf nor Dog, on Forgotten Roads with an Indian Elder,” and pick up the new one. Sound interesting? If so, please check it out.
If you want to get your blood pressure checked, come to the center on Tuesday, June 8 between 11 a.m. and noon. Nurse Ali from St. Benedict’s Senior Community will provide this free beneficial health service. You do not have to sign up in advance.
Five May Trivia Contest sheets turned in had all the answers correct and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Paul & Dianne Klein, Sharon Long, and Bernice Nathe. Jeanne’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of the $10 prize. If you enjoy a challenge, stop by the center and pick up a June Trivia Contest sheet.
Remember that although masks are no longer required inside the Monticello Senior Center for fully vaccinated people, they are recommended but not required for people who are not vaccinated. Please keep in mind that some people coming to the center may have chosen not to get the COVID vaccine.
Some volunteers and I put the senior center physical set-up “back to normal” last Friday. It was so exciting and what we have been waiting for! Remember, the card games are back and we hope to see you in our center real soon!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.