Have you ever had something wonderful happen to you that not only made your day, but your entire week or even month? Well, that happened to me and the senior center last week. I had a visit from Mark Ellison and Carol Ellison Schnack. We had a real nice chat and then they proceeded to present me with a $10,000 check from the Ellison Family Trust for the Monticello Senior Center. Isn’t that great? That donation was completely unexpected, and I have to admit, it brought tears to my eyes (in a good way). So, we want to give a huge “thank you” to the Ellison Family Trust and to Mark and Christine and Carol and Larry for their incredible financial support of our center.
It was a good week at the senior center last week – another wonderful happened to me and our center. I had severe email issues and in fact was without it for seven days. It was believed that I lost all my email contact addresses and could not get them back. I am talking hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of email addresses lost! Well, Joe Kaul with our HOME and Tech Support Program used his expertise on his own time and was able to get them all back for me – all of them!! I am so grateful for Joe’s help and the support that Senior Community Services continually gives me and our senior center.
Volunteers at AARP Tax Aide and I have come up with a plan to safely offer tax assistance at our center again this year. A limited number of appointments will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting February 16. Call the senior center at 763-295-2000 to schedule an appointment and it is imperative that you bring all pertinent tax information with you and fill out in Intake Form in advance. The Intake forms are available now for you to pick up at the senior center. When you come to your appointment, a trained volunteer will scan your tax documents, return them to you and then securely send the information to other tax volunteers who will complete the returns. You will receive a phone call to come and pick up your tax return and sign for permission to efile.
We are planning to resume our Tasty Tuesday events in February and the meals will be safely served in the community center Mississippi Room. You do need to sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. You can come and enjoy these tasty meals any time between 11:30 a.m. and noon: February 2—teriyaki chicken, fried rice, egg roll (catered by Chin Yuen); February 9—homemade hamburger vegetable soup, garden salad, dinner roll, crackers; February 16—sloppy jo, beans, chips, pickle; February 23—walking taco, fruit cup.
Senior Pickleball play has resumed in the community center gym. People age 55+ can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-10 a.m. or 10 a.m. – noon. To adhere to the governor’s orders, it can only be single play unless people are from the same household. You can sign up to play by going to the MCC website.
You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up for a very interesting presentation. Doug Ohman is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer. Doug will be joining us live via Zoom on Thursday, January 28 to give a presentation called, “Saving History,” and you can travel with him as he chronicles lost history. With the use of a metal detector and camera, Doug has respectfully recovered and photographed artifacts that help us reconnect to our past. He will bring local history to life. You can come to the center on the 28th for the 1:30 p.m. presentation or we can email you the Zoom link so you can participate from home. Give us a call if you plan to come to the center or if you would like us to email you the Zoom link.
Please stop by the senior center to pick up a February newsletter. You can also access the monthly newsletter on the center’s webpage, monticelloseniorcenter.org, or our Facebook page.
I want to end this week’s article bragging about one of our senior center groups. For many years, the River City Readers (RCR) Story Theater group has gone to elementary schools in Monticello and several other cities to share the joy of reading with the students. They read to over 2,000 students every school year! With COVID restrictions, they are not able to go into the schools in person this year. Well, the group took it to the next level and video recorded seven of their stories that teachers can use virtually for their students. They used the iPads we received because of a grant written on our behalf by Senior Community Services. I am so proud of the RCR members who helped make this happen. And we were so lucky to have the expert help of Isaac Quick, who volunteered a lot of time editing the stories to prepare them for viewing. Thanks also goes to Joe Kaul for his work in making the stories available on our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org. A member of the RCR emailed me this morning saying that she sent the link for the stories to someone she knows in Japan. The woman and her two kids in Japan watched the stories and loved them. Our River City Readers now have international fame!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.