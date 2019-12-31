Elk River could decide to take a seat on a regional planning partnership now that City Council members have heard that group’s plans for expansion.
City Administrator Cal Portner said the Sherburne County Board invited the city and that he invited Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan to talk about the Central Mississippi Regional Planning Partnership to see if the council had any interest in joining.
Dolan explained that the coalition has been exploring alternative river crossings between Wright and Sherburne counties as a way to relieve traffic on the State Highway 25 corridor. He was in front of the council to get more interest in membership on the Sherburne County side of the corridor.
A study commissioned by the group identified options that went to the edge of Elk River and Monticello, Dolan said.
After realizing that the different cities and counties have different land-use plans and no path forward, they began looking at a more regional frame as the best way to move forward, and since the coalition adopted an application process, Wright County cities and townships have been joining. Dolan said he wanted to talk to Elk River because it is the conduit for everything west.
Dolan said the coalition is doing a planning study and he wanted to extend an option to the city and see if having a seat on the coalition held any interest for Elk River.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said her “gut reaction is that it makes sense for (Elk River) to be at the table” even though Highway 25 doesn’t come through Elk River’s backyard. She said that what happens in the corridor does affect Elk River, which has moved from being a “bedroom community” to “having as much coming in as going out.” She said she thinks the city should see what the coalition is doing and participate.
Mayor John Dietz thanked Dolan and told council members if they want to go to the coalition’s meetings, they can report back.
