The development of Monticello’s high-profile block 52 gas taken three steps forward and one step back.
On Thursday, December 10, the Monticello Economic Development Authority (EDA) consummated the purchase of three parcels on the block.
The City of Monticello agency now holds in its possession five lots key to the future development of the site.
However, that development will not come at the hands of a Twin Cities-based development company that, for more than a year, held the rights to development Block 52 into the hub of a revisioned downtown Monticello.
The EDA closed on the sale of 101 W. Broadway Street, 107 W. Broadway Street, and 121 W. Broadway Street on December 10. The move came about three months after the EDA entered into a purchase agreement with property owners Steve and Candy Johnson on September 9, 2020. The purchase includes the highly visible lots on the northwest corner of Highway 25 and Broadway Street that most recently was home to We Thrive Fitness and its neighbor, Spicy Boxing. The 121 W. Broadway location is home to Alive! Church.
The 101 and 107 West Broadway buildings could be utilized by the Monti Arts program in the future as a visible location to show off the works of local artists- until redevelopment plans define the future of the properties.
With the purchase of the Johnson properties, the City of Monticello and the EDA, combined, now own 73 percent of Block 52, according to a memo to the Monticello City Council from City economic development manager Jim Thares.
The City’s Small Area Plan, adopted by the City Council and EDA in late 2017, earmarks commercial and residential mixed use development for Block 52.
It had looked like that would become a reality over the past year and a half when the Hopkins-based Beard Group signed a preliminary development agreement with the EDA to develop Block 52.
However, the Beard Group recently notified the City that it was seeking to terminate the preliminary development agreement after “losing enthusiasm for the proposal amid its many other development opportunities in the core metro area,” according to a Thares memo to the City Council.
The door remains open to future discussion with the Beard Group, Thares noted.
On the upside, Beard’s pulling out of the preliminary development agreement allows the EDA to continue its work in acquiring additional property on the block from interested owners.
At this time, the EDA has asked that staff focus in on current acquisition efforts prior to moving forward in renewing outreach to potential developers, he noted.
The Beard Group, in July 2019, emerged from a group of four developers that were interviewed with a goal of redeveloping the prime downtown property, bordered by Broadway Street to the north, River Street to the south, Highway 25 to the east and Walnut Street to the West.
Beard’s preliminary plans had called for 95 luxury multi-family residential units on the west half of the block that would occupy the three stories of the building over an underground parking garage. Plans also called for a rooftop terrace with a view of West Bridge Park and Mississippi River. The commercial development plans preliminarily included a stand-alone restaurant in the northeast corner of the block and a sizable commercial building on the southeast corner of the block.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
