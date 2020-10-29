Monticello voters looking to vote prior to the Nov. 3 elections will have extra time to do.
Monticello City Hall, located inside the Monticello Community Center, will be open extended hours for voting. It will be open Saturday Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Open hours and phone numbers can be found here: https://www.co.wright.mn.us/974/Absentee-Voting-In-Person
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.