The southbound lane of Highway 25 near the westbound Interstate 94 entrance ramp was closed to traffic for more than three hours following a three-vehicle crash on Monday, March 2.
Two people were injured in the three-vehicle crash, which was reported at 8:03 a.m.
A City of Minneapolis 2006 Sterling dump truck was exiting onto Highway 25 from west Interstate 94 at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2011 Acura SUV that was traveling north on Highway 25 and a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up that was traveling south on Highway 25, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The dump truck then rolled over in the ditch along the west entrance ramp to I-94, State Patrol officials stated. In addition, law enforcement personnel on scene were reporting a heavy diesel leak at the crash site.
The dump truck was driven by 70-year-old Jackie Lewis of Brooklyn Park. Lewis was transported to North Memorial Hospital Hospital in Robinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries. The Acura MDX was driven by Darla Denne, 49 of Monticello. Denne was transported to CentraCare-Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver of the Dodge Ram was Deron Johnson, 38 of Monticello. Johnson was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.
Southbound Highway 25 was closed to traffic from the time of the crash at about 8 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
However, a MnDOT crew was to be on scene throughout the day to replace an electrical box that was damaged in the crash and kept the stoplights at the intersection from working.
A temporary 4-way stop was established to control traffic.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Monticello Fire Department assisted at the scene.
