Due North Car Wash ground breaking
Jeff Hage / Monticello Times

Cory Kampschroer and his partner Jason Halverson were joined by their families and local dignitaries Tuesday, Oct. 5 for the groundbreaking of their new business venture, Due North Car Wash, to be located at 1301 Cedar Street. The state-of-the-art car wash is scheduled to open February 1, 2022, Kampschroer said during the groundbreaking festivities. A couple of highlights from Kampschroer’s groundbreaking speach: The car wash will have capabilities to was 120 cars per hour; the total car wash experience should take less than 2 minutes; owners hope to implement a STEM program, introducing elementary school students to the world of car wash technology.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

