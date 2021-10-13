Cory Kampschroer and his partner Jason Halverson were joined by their families and local dignitaries Tuesday, Oct. 5 for the groundbreaking of their new business venture, Due North Car Wash, to be located at 1301 Cedar Street. The state-of-the-art car wash is scheduled to open February 1, 2022, Kampschroer said during the groundbreaking festivities. A couple of highlights from Kampschroer’s groundbreaking speach: The car wash will have capabilities to was 120 cars per hour; the total car wash experience should take less than 2 minutes; owners hope to implement a STEM program, introducing elementary school students to the world of car wash technology.
