A man who the State Patrol says was driving while his blood-alcohol content was more than four times the legal limit was arrested on Interstate 94 in Monticello on Friday, Sept. 3 after causing an injury accident on the highway.
Mark A. Boedigheimer, 55 of St. Michael, is facing a gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm while under the influence and a gross misdemeanor DWI charge following the Sept. 3 incident.
Court records show that Boedigheimer had a blood alcohol content of .325 following the I-94 crash, reported at 11:32 a.m./ in the westbound lane of the interstate just west of Highway 25 in Monticello.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court, state troopers arrived on scene to find two vehicles in construction lanes that were closed to traffic.
Boedigheimer had hit a vehicle, causing heaving rear-end damage to the vehicle.
Troopers noted that Boedigheimer was lethargic and not responding appropriately to questions. Boedigheimer denied being involved in the crash despite his vehicle having significant damage and smoking coming from it.
An open bottle of vodka was in Boedigheimer’s vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim in the vehicle allegedly hit by Boedigheimer suffered bodily harm as a result of the crash, including neck and back injuries.
Boedigheimer has two prior DWI convictions, according to court records.
