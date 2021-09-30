There’s a new face at Southside Dental Center in Monticello.
Dr. Mari Leistman has joined Dr. Derek Abramowski at Southside Dental.
Joining the Southside team is a coming home of sorts for Leistman, who grew up on the Sherburne County side of the Mississippi River in Becker.
Some might even know members of Leistman’s family. Her mother Pam Leistman was a longtime high school music teacher in Becker, and her grandfather Butch Leistman was the principal in Becker, and now retired spending most of his time at the local golf course.
As for Mari, she spent her entire Becker life involved in the music scene, both at school and as a member of the St. Cloud Symphony. And like her grandpa, she knows her way around the Becker golf course, as well.
“It’s nice to be back around familiar faces, names and places,” Leistman said.
“It feels good to be home after being away for a few years,” she said.
After high school, Leistman attended St. Cloud State University where she earned a degree in biomedical sciences with a minor music. She then went on to Marquette University School of Dentistry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
She recently completed her Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at the Clement J. Zablocki Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, also located in Milwaukee.
Dr. Leistman is excited to put down new roots at Southside Dental in Monticello.
When it comes to dentistry, Leistman is able to cover all the bases as a member of the Southside Dental team.
Dr. Derek Abramowski says Leistman is a great new member of the team because the two compliment each other with varying specialties.
“She has specialties that might not necessarily be mine- and that offers a lot more to our patients,” Abramowski said.
For example, Leistman enjoys oral surgery, which is a skill she honed while working at the VA in Milwaukee. She also likes working in the area of removables, such as dentures and partials.
Leistman has now been at Southside Dental for a few weeks.
“It’s a great team,” she said. “Everyone has been very kind and helpful.”
Leistman is excited to a member of the Southside Dental team, and hopes her new patients are equally excited.
“Hopefully they’ll be excited that we’ve added another friendly face to the practice,” she said.
Southside Dental opened in Monticello in 2016 at 201 Sandberg Road.
The office is open from 1-8 p.m. om Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
Southside Dental Center can be reached at (763) 295-5400.
